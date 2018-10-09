2018 Laser Master Europeans – Day 4

In the standard Laser event Grand Master sailor Alan Davis (3-4-1) of Britain won the single race and reinforced first spot overall, four points ahead of Apprentice’s leader Jordi Capella ESP (9-1-2) on second.

Master’s leader Carlos Echavarri ESP (5-3-12) is third overall with 20 points.

Germany's Wolfgang Gerz GER (15-7-7) moved from 9th to 5th overall and heads the Great Grand Master category with 29 points. In second place is Mark Bethwaite (18-9-11) of Australia and third Mike Hicks of Britain.

In the Laser Radial event, Britain's Apprentice Master Jon Emmett (1-1-1) leads, now followed by Master sailor Alessio Marinelli ITA (3-4-2) six points behind. Ian Jones (2-2-7) of Britain completes the provisional podium on third place overall and 2nd Master.

Rob Cage (4-3-15) of Britain continues to lead the Radial Grand Master category and is 4th overall, with Britain's Max Hunt fourth Grand Master and seventh overall.

Spain's Monica Azon (22-13-4) improved, moved from 15th to 10th overall and continues to head the women’s competition.

Jean Philippe Galle FRA (13-16-22) is the new Great Grand Master’s leader with 51 points and ranked 16th overall, with Ian Rowett of Britain 2nd GGM and 18th overall.

Legend sailor Jacky Nebrel FRA (20-30-19) also improved his performance and moved five places to hold the 21st place overall.

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here