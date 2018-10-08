RS Feva Grand Prix at Hayling Island

Despite Saturday's racing being cancelled due to the weather conditions, four races were completed on the Sunday.

Davis and Hire, from the Great Moor SC, finished two points ahead of Max and Lee Sydenham of Dell Quay Sailing Club, with Felix and Theo Stewart from Windermere School in third place.

RS Feva Grand Prix - Final Leading Positions (43 entries)

1st 4624 Alice Davis and Abby Hire Great Moor SC - - 9 pts

2nd 4079 Max Sydenham and Lee Sydenham Dell Quay SC - - 11 pts

3rd 5545 Felix Stewart and Theo Stewart Windermere School - - 12 pts

4th 6300 Raulf Berry and Olly Peters Hayling Island SC - - 15 pts

5th 4904 Kt Byne and Ellie Rush Draycote Water SC - - 16 pts

6th 5764 Oliver Rayner and Matthew Rayner Yorkshire Dales SC - - 17 pts

7th 6200 Freddie Fisher and Gregan Bergmann Smith Hayling Island SC - - 21 pts

8th 6330 Phoebe Peters and Ben Tuttle Hayling Island SC - - 22 pts

9th 501 Caitlin Morley and Joe Blaker Burnham SC - - 23 pts

10th 2422 Fergus Pye and Samuel Blaker Draycote Water SC - - 28 pts

11th 5782 Tom Ahlheid and Tom Stratton-brown Frensham pond sc - - 32 pts

12th 5000 Ralph Nevile and Kate Nevile Frensham Pond SC - - 37 pts

13th 5627 Becky Caiger and Jamie Elder Sevenoaks School - - 41 pts

14th 5450 Joe Slipper and Liam Farrell Silverwing - - 43 pts

15th 4945 Eilish Graham and Olivia Rawlinson SSSC - - 46 pts

16th 6246 Toby Aldous and Thomas Armstrong Papercourt SC - - 50 pts

17th 4940 William James and Ben Meek Salcombe YC - - 52 pts

18th 6037 Jakey Wood and Tristan Ahlheid HISC - - 58 pts

19th 7070 Millie Irish and Katherine Burgess Draycote Water SC - - 59 pts

20th 5174 Blake Tudor and Brett Tudor Brightlingsea SC - - 63 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here