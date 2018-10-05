2018 Endeavour Trophy Entry List

Hosted by the Royal Corinthian YC on the tidal waters of the rivers Crouch and Roach at the end of every year, it's an invitation only three day event, with the guest-list hand-picked from National Champions of selected recognised fleets.

Ben Saxton and Toby Lewis are defending champions and they will face 29 other dinghy class champions over the three-day event.

Among them will be Nick Craig, a six-time former Endeavour winner, representing the D-One class this year, he is sailing with crew Emma Clarke.

Other teams to look out for will be Steve and Sarah Cockerill, representing the RS Aero9, Christian Birrell with Sam Brearey for the Merlin Rocket, and Tom Morris and Guy Fillmore sailing for the RS800 class.

The 2018 Endeavour Trophy takes place at the Royal Corinthian YC, Burnham-On-Crouch, from 12 to 14 October.

