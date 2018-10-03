Gillard takes Solo Inlands Title

Gillard won five of the six races on offer to secure a four point victory, with Andy Davis in second and taking the third podium place James Boyce.

Davis put up some valiant resistance to the Gillard steamroller with a win and four second places, and Boyce managed to finish with an all single figure scoreline, but after that the double digits gathered pace.

Harken Solo class Inland Championship - after 6 races (67 entries)

1st 5675 Tom Gillard, Sheffield Viking SC 1 -3 1 1 1 1 -- 5 pts

2nd 5787 Andy Davis, Blithfield SC 2 1 2 -8 2 2 -- 9 pts

3rd 5115 James Boyce, Papercourt -8 4 3 4 6 5 -- 22 pts

4th 5777 Chris Brown, RYA 5 5 -24 7 5 11 -- 33 pts

5th 5804 Steve Ede, Ardleigh 6 9 6 11 -18 9 -- 41 pts

6th 5658 Martin Honnor, Ogston SC 3 6 8 15 (BFD) 14 -- 46 pts

7th 5705 Lawrence Creaser, Hayling Island SC 11 -21 7 3 9 16 -- 46 pts

8th 5652 M J Gifford, Hunts SC -17 8 5 9 12 13 -- 47 pts

9th 5738 Ewan Birkin-Walls, Grafham Water SC 13 -17 16 5 15 4 -- 53 pts

10th 5750 David Mitchell, Warsash 9 7 11 10 16 -20 -- 53 pts

11th 5407 John Reekie, Bassenthwaite SC -29 25 9 2 8 12 -- 56 pts

12th 5782 Nigel Davies , Draycote Water SC 15 10 14 -21 11 7 -- 57 pts

13th 5764 Oliver Davenport, Northampton SC 19 2 10 25 3 (DNC) -- 59 pts

14th 50 Shane MacCarthy, Greystones SC 23 11 4 17 7 (DNC) -- 62 pts

15th 4921 Chris Mayhew, Royal Harwich YC -24 14 21 6 22 8 -- 71 pts

16th 5781 Alex Butler, Hayling Island SC 18 20 -25 13 19 3 -- 73 pts

17th 6000 Doug Latta, Portchester SC / HISC 7 22 -45 19 10 22 -- 80 pts

18th 5766 Tim Sadler, Yorkshire Dales SC 16 19 22 -30 13 18 -- 88 pts

19th 5730 Vince Horey, AN Other Club 4 16 -38 22 21 36 -- 99 pts

20th 5664 Dave Lucas, Grafham Water SC 10 15 19 26 -37 33 -- 103 pts

