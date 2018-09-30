505 Euro Cup - Hamlin and Bell by a point

At the final mark of the final race, it looked like long time series leaders Hamlin and Bell were out of luck as they rounded in tenth, with Mike Holt and Carl Smit now in the overall lead.

But some magic on the final run saw them slip through into fourth place at the finish line, with Holt and Smit behind them in fifth.

And although Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado took another second place finish it was not enough to prevent Hamlin and Bell taking the overall victory by one point.

Overall Hamlin and Bell finished ahead of British pair Batchelor and Alvarado, with Holt and Smit of the USA in third place, just one point separating the three top finishers.

Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran won the final race to finish fourth overall, with Aussie pair Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne, who had won the penultimate race, taking fifth.

The Swiss pair Caroline and Philippe Jacot overtaking Ian Pinnell and Alex Davis to grab sixth overall.

International 505 Euro Cup - Final after 7 races

1st USA 9153 Howie Hamlin and Jon Bell - - 17 pts

2nd GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado - - 18 pts

3rd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit - - 19 pts

4th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran - - 24 pts

5th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne - - 32 pts

6th SUI 9147 Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot - - 41 pts

7th GBR 9190 Ian Pinnell and Alex Davies - - 42 pts

8th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell - - 48 pts

9th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Johannes Tellen - - 49 pts

10th GBR 9177 Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon - - 59 pts

11th RSA 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley - - 61 pts

12th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch - - 63 pts

13th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger - - 67 pts

14th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougar Cram - - 79 pts

15th GBR 8914 Tim Bird and Adam Kenney - - 83 pts

16th GBR 9126 Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle - - 85 pts

17th GBR 8970 Tom Darling and Elliott Wells - - 93 pts

18th SUI 9163 René Betschen and Valery Jacot - - 100 pts

19th GBR 9093 Ben Iliffe and Simon Briddon - - 104 pts

20th FRA 9150 De Kergariou Herve and De Kergariou Guillaune - - 105 pts

21st GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles - - 110 pts

22nd SUI 9060 Catherine Houriet and Gil Donze - - 131 pts

23rd GBR 8514 Matt Rhodes and Rich Nurse - - 132 pts

24th GBR 9155 Ben Hawkes and Laurence Milton - - 133 pts

25th GBR 8991 Nicholas Meadow and James Read - - 135 pts

26th GBR 9125 Roger Deane and A N Other - - 138 pts

27th GBR 9032 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers - - 143 pts

28th GBR 8881 Neil Rabbitts and Robert Bath - - 159 pts

