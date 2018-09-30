Loof is OK European Champion

Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, has lifted the 2018 OK Dinghy European Championship title with a thrilling last race win, after the title fight went right down to the wire.

Charlie Cumbley from Britain, took silver, while Thomas Hansson-Mild from Sweden, took bronze.

These three sailors have dominated all week, winning all eight races between them, though the narrow points gap to the rest of the fleet is perhaps an indication of how tough the week has been.

In the first race of the day, the left was definitely paying on the first upwind, with a number of new faces at the front.

Chris Turner, from Britain led round the top from Joe Schubert, of Denmark, while Cumbley, in third, was one of the few leaders at the front.

Cumbley soon passed Schubert and then Turner to cover them up the final beat for the race win and at this point had taken the overall lead.

The final race would be the decider between the top three, but a big shift soon after the start left Hansson-Mild and Cumbley well back and struggling to catch up.

Lööf got it right to lead round the top from Bo Petersen, of Denmark, and Valérian Lebrun, from France.

These three extended on the fleet and while the two other contenders closed on the leaders they could got get close enough to challenge Lööf’s looming victory.

Finally they ran out of race track and a delighted Lööf crossed the line, hat in the air, and smiling from ear to ear. Cumbley had taken the silver by one point from Hansson-Mild.

OK Dinghy Europeans - Final Leaders after 8 races (76 entries)

1st SWE 69 Fredrik Lööf 21 pts

2nd GBR 6 Charlie Cumbley 27 pts

3rd SWE 100 Thomas Hansson-Mild 28 pts

4th DEN 1507 Bo Petersen 33 pts

5th GBR 44 Chris Turner 33 pts

6th FRA 11 Valerian Lebrun 39 pts

7th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj 53 pts

8th NZL 582 Greg Wilcox 55 pts

9th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk 57 pts

10th DEN 6 Stefan Myralf 74 pts

Full results here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here