505 Euro Cup - Hamlin and Bell maintain lead

Howie Hamlin and Jon Bell of the USA extend their lead after the second day of the International 505 Euro Cup at Hayling Island SC
Hamlin and Bell now lead by four points from Mike Holt and Carl Smit, also of the USA, after they took back-to back wins in the final two races of the day.
Charlie Walters and Dougar Cram of Britain, won the first race of the second day, but failed to maintain that pace, and having missed the first day's racing sit down in 16th place.
Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado of Britain remain in third place, taking second behind Hamlin and Bell in races 4 and 5.
International 505 Euro Cup - after 5 races
1st USA 9153 Howie Hamlin and Jon Bell 3 2 -8 1 1 - - 7 pts
2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 5 1 2 -6 3 - - 11 pts
3rd GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado 4 6 -11 2 2 - - 14 pts
4th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran -13 3 7 5 4 - - 19 pts
5th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne 1 -11 5 7 7 - - 20 pts
6th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 9 -15 3 3 13 - - 28 pts
7th GBR 9190 ian Pinnell and Alex Davies 7 7 4 -20 10 - - 28 pts
8th SUI 9147 Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot -18 5 9 4 11 - - 29 pts
9th GBR 9177 Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon 2 -19 6 9 14 - - 31 pts
10th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 6 8 -19 16 5 - - 35 pts
11th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Johannes Tellen 8 4 14 10 -15 - - 36 pts
12th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger 11 10 12 -14 8 - - 41 pts
13th RSA 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley 10 -12 10 12 9 - - 41 pts
14th GBR 9126 Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle 12 13 17 8 -22 - - 50 pts
15th GBR 8914 Tim Bird and Adam Kenney 14 9 -21 13 18 - - 54 pts
16th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougar Cram DNC DNC 1 21 6 - - 57 pts
17th GBR 8970 Tom Darling and Elliott Wells -26 14 15 19 12 - - 60 pts
18th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 15 18 16 -26 16 - - 65 pts
19th SUI 9163 René Jacot and Valery Jacot 19 17 13 17 -21 - - 66 pts
20th GBR 9093 Ben Iliffe and Simon Briddon 21 16 20 11 -23 - - 68 pts
21st FRA 9150 De Kergariou Herve and De Kergariou Guillaune DNF 20 18 15 17 - - 70 pts
22nd GBR 9155 Ben Hawkes and Laurence Milton 16 26 22 -27 20 - - 84 pts
23rd SUI 9060 Catherine Houriet and Gil Donze 23 -27 25 18 19 - - 85 pts
24th GBR 9125 Roger Deane and A N Other 17 24 24 23 -25 - - 88 pts
25th GBR 8991 Nicholas Meadow and James Read 20 23 23 22 -24 - - 88 pts
26th GBR 9032 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers 22 21 -27 25 27 - - 95 pts
27th GBR 8514 Matt Rhodes and Rich Nurse 25 22 -26 24 26 - - 97 pts
28th GBR 8881 Neil Rabbitts and Robert Bath 24 25 -28 28 28 - - 105 pts
