505 Euro Cup - Hamlin and Bell maintain lead

Hamlin and Bell now lead by four points from Mike Holt and Carl Smit, also of the USA, after they took back-to back wins in the final two races of the day.



Charlie Walters and Dougar Cram of Britain, won the first race of the second day, but failed to maintain that pace, and having missed the first day's racing sit down in 16th place.

Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado of Britain remain in third place, taking second behind Hamlin and Bell in races 4 and 5.

International 505 Euro Cup - after 5 races

1st USA 9153 Howie Hamlin and Jon Bell 3 2 -8 1 1 - - 7 pts

2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 5 1 2 -6 3 - - 11 pts

3rd GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado 4 6 -11 2 2 - - 14 pts

4th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran -13 3 7 5 4 - - 19 pts

5th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne 1 -11 5 7 7 - - 20 pts

6th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 9 -15 3 3 13 - - 28 pts

7th GBR 9190 ian Pinnell and Alex Davies 7 7 4 -20 10 - - 28 pts

8th SUI 9147 Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot -18 5 9 4 11 - - 29 pts

9th GBR 9177 Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon 2 -19 6 9 14 - - 31 pts

10th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 6 8 -19 16 5 - - 35 pts

11th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Johannes Tellen 8 4 14 10 -15 - - 36 pts

12th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger 11 10 12 -14 8 - - 41 pts

13th RSA 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley 10 -12 10 12 9 - - 41 pts

14th GBR 9126 Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle 12 13 17 8 -22 - - 50 pts

15th GBR 8914 Tim Bird and Adam Kenney 14 9 -21 13 18 - - 54 pts

16th GBR 9085 Charlie Walters and Dougar Cram DNC DNC 1 21 6 - - 57 pts

17th GBR 8970 Tom Darling and Elliott Wells -26 14 15 19 12 - - 60 pts

18th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 15 18 16 -26 16 - - 65 pts

19th SUI 9163 René Jacot and Valery Jacot 19 17 13 17 -21 - - 66 pts

20th GBR 9093 Ben Iliffe and Simon Briddon 21 16 20 11 -23 - - 68 pts

21st FRA 9150 De Kergariou Herve and De Kergariou Guillaune DNF 20 18 15 17 - - 70 pts

22nd GBR 9155 Ben Hawkes and Laurence Milton 16 26 22 -27 20 - - 84 pts

23rd SUI 9060 Catherine Houriet and Gil Donze 23 -27 25 18 19 - - 85 pts

24th GBR 9125 Roger Deane and A N Other 17 24 24 23 -25 - - 88 pts

25th GBR 8991 Nicholas Meadow and James Read 20 23 23 22 -24 - - 88 pts

26th GBR 9032 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers 22 21 -27 25 27 - - 95 pts

27th GBR 8514 Matt Rhodes and Rich Nurse 25 22 -26 24 26 - - 97 pts

28th GBR 8881 Neil Rabbitts and Robert Bath 24 25 -28 28 28 - - 105 pts

