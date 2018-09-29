Swedish fight-back at OK Europeans

Hansson-Mild got his title campaign back on track with back-to-back wins on Friday as Britain's Charlie Cumbley slipped back to third place overall.

In second place is Fredrik Lööf who tracked Hansson-Mild with back to back second place finishes and sits just one point off the leader.

These three will contest the podium places on the final day of the championship, with Denmark's Bo Petersen in fourth place, five points back, and Britain's Chris Turner im fifth place.

Hansson-Mild, the leader after day 1, had a high scoring day on Thursday, but came out strong again Friday, despite struggling with a chest cold, with two confident race wins, leading at every mark in both races.

Lööf followed him round each race for two second place finishes while Valerian Lebrun, from France, and Bo Petersen, from Denmark, took a third apiece.

Cumbley took a fourth, and after a capsize when leading, a sixth in the final race of the day.

Turner had a a DNF in the first race, then took a fifth in the second.

A third race was attempted but in the increasing wind and sea state, the committee boat was having problems setting an anchor and the fleet was sent back to the beach.

OK Dinghy Europeans - Leaders after 6 races (76 entries)

1st SWE 100 HANSSON-MILD Thomas 3 1 7 16 1 1 - - 13 pts

2nd SWE 69 LÖÖF Fredrik 1 8 4 5 2 2 - - 14 pts

3rd GBR 6 CUMBLEY Charlie 2 10 1 1 4 8 - - 16 pts

4th DEN 1507 PETERSEN Bo 13 2 8 2 6 3 - - 21 pts

5th GBR 44 TURNER CHRIS 7 5 2 6 DNF 5 - - 25 pts

6th FRA 11 LEBRUN Valerian 8 9 6 8 3 4 - - 29 pts

7th GER 77 BEHRENS Sönke 5 3 29 12 8 6 - - 34 pts

8th NZL 582 WILCOX GREG 10 4 5 10 5 13 - - 34 pts

9th POL 14 PAWLACZYK Pawel 4 6 10 23 9 7 - - 36 pts

10th POL 1 GAJ Tomasz 6 7 17 15 7 9 - - 44 pts

11th DEN 6 MYRALF Stefan 15 13 3 4 10 17 - - 45 pts

12th DEN 1450 ANDERSEN Anders 17 11 11 3 14 12 - - 51 pts

13th GER 5 TIETJE Ralf 16 15 9 33 15 15 - - 70 pts

14th DEN 1485 BJORLINK JOHAN 9 25 23 21 12 10 - - 75 pts

15th GBR 41 HERITAGE William 14 19 13 13 18 19 - - 77 pts

16th DEN 142 LINDHARDTSEN Jorgen OCS 18 12 26 11 11 - - 78 pts

17th GER 7 PICH ANDREAS 28 16 15 9 19 21 - - 80 pts

18th GBR 28 OSMAN ANTHONY 27 17 32 7 17 20 - - 88 pts

19th NZL 592 ROD Davis 12 12 38 39 13 14 - - 89 pts

20th DEN 1510 HEMPEL SPARSØ Jan 35 DNC 21 11 16 16 - - 99 pts

