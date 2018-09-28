Hamlin and Bell lead 505 Euro Cup at Hayling Island

Hamlin and Bell lead from Mike Holt and Carl Smit, also of the USA, with Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado of Britain in third place after two races.

Winner of the first race were Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne of Australia, with second Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon, and in third place Hamlin and Bell.

Holt and Smit won the second race ahead of Hamlin and Bell, with Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran taking third.

International 505 Euro Cup - after 2 races

1st USA 9153 Howie Hamlin and Jon Bell 3 2 5 pts

2nd USA 9072 Mike Holt and Carl Smit 5 1 6 pts

3rd GBR 9203 Nathan Batchelor and Matt Alvarado 4 6 10 pts

4th AUS 9134 Michael Quirk and Reeve Dunne 1 11 12 pts

5th GBR 9214 Andy Smith and Johannes Tellen 8 4 12 pts

6th GBR 9124 Terry Scutcher and Christian Diebitsch 6 8 14 pts

7th GBR 9190 ian Pinnell and Alex Davies 7 7 14 pts

8th GBR 9215 Roger Gilbert and Ben McGran 13 3 16 pts

9th GBR 9177 Tom Gillard and Harry Briddon 2 19 21 pts

10th GER 9169 Tim Boeger and Finn Boeger 11 10 21 pts

11th RSA 8905 Graeme Willcox and James Spikesley 10 12 22 pts

12th SUI 9147 Caroline Jacot and Philippe Jacot 18 5 23 pts

13th GBR 8914 Tim Bird and Adam Kenney 14 9 23 pts

14th GBR 9180 Mark Upton-Brown and Ian Mitchell 9 15 24 pts

15th GBR 9126 Stuart Turnbull and Mike Priddle 12 13 25 pts

16th GBR 8963 Martin Hodgson and Adrian Miles 15 18 33 pts

17th SUI 9163 René Jacot and Valery Jacot 19 17 36 pts

18th GBR 9093 Ben Iliffe and Simon Briddon 21 16 37 pts

19th GBR 8970 Tom Darling and Elliott Wells 26 14 40 pts

20th GBR 9125 Roger Deane and A N Other 17 24 41 pts

21st GBR 9155 Ben Hawkes and Laurence Milton 16 26 42 pts

22nd GBR 8991 Nicholas Meadow and James Read 20 23 43 pts

23rd GBR 9032 Jim Blyth and Jude Beamers 22 21 43 pts

24th GBR 8514 Matt Rhodes and Rich Nurse 25 22 47 pts

25th FRA 9150 De Kergariou Herve and De Kergariou Guillaune DNF 20 48 pts

26th GBR 8881 Neil Rabbitts and Robert Bath 24 25 49 pts

27th SUI 9060 Catherine Houriet and Gil Donze 23 27 50 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here