Cumbley takes lead at OK Europeans

Fredrik Lööf, from Sweden, is up to second with Stefan Myralf, from Denmark, up to third after a stellar day on the water.

After several days of strong winds the fleet of 77 sailors were made to wait again, this time for the wind to build.

Shortly after 12.00 the fleet were released. The wind built to 8-9 knots from the south-west, but remained very shifty with patches of pressure all over the course.

The current also caught out many sailors, and not just once, while the light winds and shifty conditions meant there was a huge spread on the fleet.

In Race 3 of the championship, with each side looking good at times, Chris Turner, from Britain, rounded with a nice lead from Cumbley and Pawel Pawlaczyk, from Poland.

The reaches were long and slow and Cumbley gained by going higher on the second reach to pass Turner and lead the fleet.

It was quite close behind him but he held on down the run up the final beat to take his first win of the day. Turner crossed second with Myralf sailing very well to cross third.

In Race 4, underblack flag, Myralf made the best of it to round first from Bo Petersen, Denmark and Lööf.

The left side continued to roll the dice on the second beat with Turner taking the lead from Myralf, but only by a few boatlengths, while Cumbley was up to third.

It all changed again on the final upwind with Cumbley managing the split in the fleet well and keeping both sides in check, to cross first. Petersen was secons and Anders Anderson, from Denmark in third.

Three races are scheduled on Friday from 11.00 with lighter wind forecast for the next few days. Racing concludes on Saturday.



OK Dinghy Europeans - Leaders after 4 races (76 entries)

1st GBR 6 Cumbley Charlie 4 pts

2nd SWE 69 Lööf Fredrik 10 pts

3rd SWE 100 Hansson-Mild Thomas 11 pts

4th DEN 1507 Petersen Bo 12 pts

5th GBR 44 Turner Chris 13 pts

6th NZL 582 Wilcox Greg 19 pts

7th DEN 6 Myralf Stefan 20 pts

8th GER 77 Behrens Sönke 20 pts

9th POL 14 Pawlaczyk Pawel 20 pts

10th FRA 11 Lebrun Valerian 22 pts

