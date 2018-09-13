World Cup Japan - Day 3

But, British competitors keep the lead in the Finn, Laser, Radial and 49er and make some improvements in the RS:X, Nacra and 49erFX.

In the men's 49er, Britain's James Peters and Fynn Sterritt (17,9,15) are tied for the lead with Lukasz Przybytek and Pawel Kolodzinski (4,5,8) of Poland, with third the Kiwi pair Logan Dunning Beck and Oscar Gunn (5,22,3).

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell (19,19,22) drop out of the leading pack to sit in 11th, one place ahead of fellow Brits Jack Hawkins and and Christopher Thomas (11,14,11).

In the Finn event, Giles Scott (10,2) opens a three point lead over Nicholas Heiner (4,4) with Jorge Zarif (5,12) in third place after six races. Ed Wright (3,6) out-scored Scott and sits in fourth place just six points off the lead in a very tight leading pack.

Having a tough event is Jonathan Lobert of France, he retired in race 5 and had a UFD disqualification in race 6, he is in 16th overall.

Just one race for the men's Laser, with a 1, 2, 3, for the Brits.

Lorenzo Brando Chiavarini won race 5, second Nick Thompson and third Elliot Hanson. Hanson leads overall by eight points from Sam Meech (6) with Thompson in third place.

After one race (R7) in the women's 49erFX, Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze (1) of Brazil lead with Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey (15) in second place, and Ida Nielsen and Marie Olsen (2) third.



John Gimson and Anna Burnet

In the Nacra 17, it was another good day for Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet (2,7,1) who won a race and move to fifth overall, staying within striking distance of the podium.

Leaders are Italy's Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti (4,6,12) now five points ahead of Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin (8,1,7) with Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (9,5,8). Nathan and Haylee Outteridge (1,4,14) take fourth place.

After two race in the men's RS:X, Kiran Badloe (17,4) leads by seven points from Mattia Camboni (18,1). Britain's Kieran Holmes-Martin (12,15) is 11th, Tom Squires 12th.

Two race for the women's RS:X where Bryony Shaw (3,5) is now second, three points behind leader Peine Chen (1,13) of China. Third is Lilian De Geus (8,3). Emma Wilson (12,18) is in seventh overall after eight races.



Emma Wilson

In the women's 470 Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre (2,6) move up to 6th. New leaders are Italy's Benedetta Di Salle and Alessandra Dubbini (5,2), five points clear of Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen (6,8).

No improvement for Luke Patience and Chris Grube (21,11) in the men's 470, where they slip a place to 21st behind Martin Wrigley and James Taylor (3,24).

Leading are Keiju Okada and Jumpei Hokazono (12,2) now 13 points ahead of Aussies Mathew Belcher and William Ryan (11,5).

No racing for the women's Radial on Thursday, Alison Young is leader.

Friday’s racing will be the final day of fleet racing for the RS:X fleets, the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 ahead of their Medal Races on Saturday. Racing resumes at 12:00 local time.

