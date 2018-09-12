Osprey Class Round The Isle of Wight Race

This historic event will mark Ian Proctor's Centenary year.

The boats will launch from Lymington Town Sailing Club at around 6 am on the morning of the race, which will be on Saturday 15 September or failing that on Sunday 16th if adverse weather.

The exact day will be announced at 20:00 on Friday 14 September at the briefing at Lymington Town SC. Race start will be at 7am.

It is expected that most boats should finish the course within 10-11 hours.

65 years ago, Ian Proctor himself won the Queen's Coronation Round The Island Race in 1953 by just a second, pipping 300 of the country's finest dinghy sailors to the post.

Since then the Osprey Class have undertaken two further Round The Isle of Wight races, one on the 25th Anniversary on 1978, and again in 1988.

In 1978 the race was shortened part way around due to light winds, but in 1988, 13 Ospreys successfully completed the full course, demonstrating again the speed and seaworthiness of this very fine Ian Proctor design.

Fast forward another 30 years and that takes us to 2018.

The Osprey class remains in great shape 30 years later, and the design remains just as capable of undertaking long passages. And so this year there will be a 65th anniversary race, celebrating the Ian Proctor Centenary.

The voyage will require skippers and crews to carefully plan the changing tidal currents, and to have the ability to squeeze the most out of either very light, or brisk breezes.

The dates have been picked for favourable tides, and present day Osprey sailors will be on their mettle to beat the impressive 1988 winning time of 7 hours 52 minutes.

That winning time was set by Oscar Chess, who will be sailing in this year’s event, defending a title won 30 years ago.

This year for the first time, the class will have the benefit of the latest modern technology, thanks to the kind support of Sailing Southwest with their TracAce™ GPS boat tracking system.

The event may be followed on Sailing Southwest Facebook page or on www.sailingsw.co.uk. The title sponsor is Gul Wetsuits

