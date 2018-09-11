Rooster RS800 National Tour event No. 6

Great hospitality and an amazing beach and shore team at the second Garda
It was a McEwen masterclass with Luke and Emma leading the way with five race wins.
Second place was closely fought between the locals, and was decided by the Jenkins (Paul and Peter) forgetting rule number one – keeping the sails in the sky, as they tipped it in on the last race of the regatta.
Andy and Allyson Jeffries then sailed from fifth at the windward mark to a 50th birthday win.
It is fair to say that the whole weekend was a great advert for next year’s 20th anniversary Eastbourne SSC nationals (the 2nd Garda).
So if you are young/old, tall/short or just somewhere in the middle, get yourself a boat and come down from the 5-8 September 2019.
There will be great sailing, even better socials and a whole team of volunteers working to make the regatta one to tell your grandkids about. What’s not to like!
Rooster RS800 National Tour event #6
1st 1220 Luke McEwen and Emma McEwen 1 1 1 1 1 -10 5 pts
2nd 1228 Andy Jeffries and Allyson Jeffries -3 2 3 2 3 1 11 pts
3rd 1222 Paul Jenkins and Peter Jenkins 2 -6 2 3 2 5 14 pts
4th 1166 Ralph Singleton and Sophie Singleton -5 4 4 4 5 2 19 pts
5th 1232 Cameron moss and Darrel Moss 4 3 6 -7 4 7 24 pts
6th 1188 Daniel Goodman and Debbie 6 5 5 5 -8 6 27 pts
7th 1189 James Green and TBA 7 7 7 -8 6 4 31 pts
8th 1204 Martin Orton and Ian Brooks -10 10 10 6 7 3 36 pts
9th 1128 Ciaran Hurney and Mel Kwan 8 8 8 9 9 -10 42 pts
