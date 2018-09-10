Contender Nationals - Jones takes 7th National Title

Jones made no mistakes on the final day of the 2018 International Contender National Championship at Hayling, as collected his seventh national Contender title, the last in 2013

Graham Scott took second overall and Richard Batten third.

Batten won the first race Monday ahead of Simon Mussell with Jones in third and the title safe.

The final race went to Ben Holden with Scott second and Batten third, Nick Nobel took fourth and Jones finished in fifth.

Contender National Championship - Final leaders after 8 races (44 entries)

1st 2465 Stuart Jones - Datchet Water SC - - 20 pts

2nd 720 Graham Scott - RYA - - 24 pts

3rd 2263 Richard Batten - Mudeford SC - - 25 pts

4th 2618 Nick Nobel - Bristol Corinthian YC - - 35 pts

5th 2315 Ben Holden - Halifax SC - - 37 pts

6th 2572 Ed Presley - Chew Valley Lake SC - - 50 pts

7th 2439 Gary Langdown - Highcliffe - - 52 pts

8th 2607 Carl Tagoe - Oxford SC - - 54 pts

9th 2702 Chris Boshier - Thorpe Bay YC - - 67 pts

10th 2449 Rob Smith - Castle Cove SC - - 75 pts

11th 705 James Spikesley - Netley SC - - 92 pts

12th 678 Thomas Hooton - RYA - - 98 pts

13th 691 Peter Noble - Broadstairs SC - - 98 pts

14th 2420 Simon Mussell - Highcliffe SC - - 106 pts

15th 693 David Patterson - Emsworth SC - - 118 pts

16th 2422 Neil Ferguson - Yorkshire Dales SC - - 119 pts

17th 2203 Adrian Smith - Hythe & Saltwood SC - - 119 pts

18th 2661 Nick Curry - Weston SC - - 120 pts

19th 559 Paul Ross - Shotley SC - - 122 pts

20th 2407 Richard Buttner - RNSA - - 133 pts

