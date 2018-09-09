Contender Nationals - Jones closes the Door

After winning both of Sunday's races Stuart Jones now leads by six points from Graham Scott, with Richard Batten moving into third place and Nick Nobel in fourth.

Jones won the first race of the penultimate day at Hayling Island ahead of Richard Batten of the Mudeford SC, with Nick Nobel of Bristol Corinthian YC taking third place.

Scott finished down in seventh and overnight leader Simon Mussell was unable to complete the race, and suddenly things were on the change.

In the second race, Jones added another win and Batten another second place, with Ben Holden of Halifax SC claiming third, his best result of the championship to date, and Nobel taking fourth.

With two races to go on Monday, Jones has one hand on the trophy and it looks that Scott and Batten will fight for the podium places . . .

Contender National Championship - Day 3 leaders after 6 races (44 entries)

1st 2465 Stuart Jones 2 3 -7 5 1 1 - - 12 pts

2nd 720 Graham Scott 1 -8 3 1 7 6 - - 18 pts

3rd 2263 Richard Batten -46 9 2 6 2 2 - - 21 pts

4th 2618 Nick Nobel 6 -12 5 3 3 4 3 - - 24 pts

5th 2572 Ed Presley -11 2 4 4 9 9 - - 28 pts

6th 2315 Ben Holden 10 -19 6 8 4 3 - - 31 pts

7th 2439 Gary Langdown 3 13 -46 10 6 5 - - 37 pts

8th 2607 Carl Tagoe 5 11 8 -15 8 7 - - 39 pts

9th 2702 Chris Boshier 13 4 12 7 -19 12 - - 48 pts

10th 2449 Rob Smith 9 5 9 22 11 -25 - - 56 pts

