Tasar UK Nationals - Final Day

Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry are the 2018 Tasar UK National Champions
Mcphee and Berry completed their championship with a hat-trick of race wins to finish with a total of six wins from eight races.
Taking 2nd place, with a dramatic final day score of 2, 3, 2, to jump from seventh were David and Fiona Sayce of HISC
Also making places with a 3, 2, 4 scoreline were Simon Childs and Kate Jessup of HISC to take 3rd place.
In fourth place, and just one point short of the podium, it was Willem and Luna Schutte of Holland, with Jim and Jan Taylor of Hastings & St Leonards SC in fifth and in sixth Ian Swann and Graham Williamson, HISC.
Tasar National Championship - Final leaders after 8 races (40 entries)
1st GBR 2932 Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry - - 8 pts
2nd GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce - - 36 pts
3rd GBR 2835 Simon Childs and Kate Jessup - - 46 pts
4th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte - - 47 pts
5th GBR 2154 Jim Taylor and Jan Taylor - - 48 pts
6th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson - - 52 pts
7th GBR 2933 Rod Porteous and Mo Porteous - - 61 pts
8th GBR 1273 Tim Knight and Peter Bell - - 64 pts
9th GBR 2802 John Rees and Mari Shepherd - - 74 pts
10th GBR 351 Alex Butler and Tony Butler - - 83 pts
11th GBR 2955 Lachlan Pearman and - - 87 pts
12th GBR 742 Patrick Seyler and Sarah Desjonqueres - - 90 pts
13th GBR 2801 Keith Walker and Robert Masterman - - 92 pts
14th GBR 2921 Chris Saillis and Matt Frary - - 96 pts
15th GBR 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins - - 96 pts
16th NED 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Slotemaker - - 101 pts
17th GBR 619 Simon Hursfield and Katie Burridge - - 116.5 pts
18th GBR 274 Tessa Lancaster and Nick Lancaster - - 121 pts
19th GBR 2816 Neil Spacagna and Steve Eustice - - 125 pts
20th GBR 2635 Rob Wilder and Helen Wilder - - 145 pts
Full results available here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here