Tasar UK Nationals - Final Day

Mcphee and Berry completed their championship with a hat-trick of race wins to finish with a total of six wins from eight races.

Taking 2nd place, with a dramatic final day score of 2, 3, 2, to jump from seventh were David and Fiona Sayce of HISC

Also making places with a 3, 2, 4 scoreline were Simon Childs and Kate Jessup of HISC to take 3rd place.

In fourth place, and just one point short of the podium, it was Willem and Luna Schutte of Holland, with Jim and Jan Taylor of Hastings & St Leonards SC in fifth and in sixth Ian Swann and Graham Williamson, HISC.

Tasar National Championship - Final leaders after 8 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 2932 Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry - - 8 pts

2nd GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce - - 36 pts

3rd GBR 2835 Simon Childs and Kate Jessup - - 46 pts

4th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte - - 47 pts

5th GBR 2154 Jim Taylor and Jan Taylor - - 48 pts

6th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson - - 52 pts

7th GBR 2933 Rod Porteous and Mo Porteous - - 61 pts

8th GBR 1273 Tim Knight and Peter Bell - - 64 pts

9th GBR 2802 John Rees and Mari Shepherd - - 74 pts

10th GBR 351 Alex Butler and Tony Butler - - 83 pts

11th GBR 2955 Lachlan Pearman and - - 87 pts

12th GBR 742 Patrick Seyler and Sarah Desjonqueres - - 90 pts

13th GBR 2801 Keith Walker and Robert Masterman - - 92 pts

14th GBR 2921 Chris Saillis and Matt Frary - - 96 pts

15th GBR 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins - - 96 pts

16th NED 298 Constantijn Udo and Jan Slotemaker - - 101 pts

17th GBR 619 Simon Hursfield and Katie Burridge - - 116.5 pts

18th GBR 274 Tessa Lancaster and Nick Lancaster - - 121 pts

19th GBR 2816 Neil Spacagna and Steve Eustice - - 125 pts

20th GBR 2635 Rob Wilder and Helen Wilder - - 145 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here