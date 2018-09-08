Contender & Tasar UK Nationals - Day 2

In the Tasar class UK Nationals overnight leaders Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry (1,1,2) from the Clayton Bay Boat Club keep their lead, but are closely chased by Chris Saillis and Matt Fray (3,2,1) just two points behind them.

These two have opened a 16 point gap to third placed Ian Swann and Graham Williamson (2,BFD,7) with the next three teams also closing-up after dropping their opening day penalties . . . in fourth are Jim and Jan Taylor (4,9,6) fifth are Nick and Kate Peters (7,4,5) and sixth Willem and Luna Schutte (15,8,3) of Holland.

In the Contender UK Nationals their is a new leader with Simon Mussell (1,2) now one point ahead of Graham Scott (3,1) and the overanight leader, Stuart Jones (7,5), dropping to third place.

Ed Presley (4,4) stays in fourth place with Nick Nobel (5,3) moving into fifth and Chris Boshier (12,5) now in sixth place.

Tasar National Championship - Day 2 leaders after 5 races (40 entries)

1st GBR 2932 Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry -2 1 1 1 2 - - 5 pts

2nd GBR 2921 Chris Saillis and Matt Fray 1 -5 3 2 1 - - 7 pts

3rd GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson 12 2 2 -42 7 - - 23 pts

4th GBR 2154 Jim Taylor and Jan Taylor 5 -42 4 9 6 - - 24 pts

5th GBR 2877 Nick Peters and Kate Peters -42 8 7 4 5 - - 24 pts

6th NED 2876 Willem Schutte and Luna Schutte -42 3 15 8 3 - - 29 pts

7th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce -11 4 11 10 4 - - 29 pts

8th GBR 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins 6 7 6 13 -18 - - 32 pts

9th GBR 2933 Rod Porteous and Mo Porteous -17 6 10 3 16 - - 35 pts

10th GBR 1273 Tim Knight and Peter Bell 3 12 5 17 -24 - - 37 pts

Contender National Championship - Day 2 leaders after 4 races (44 entries)

1st 2420 Simon Mussell Highcliffe SC 8 1 1 2 - - 12 pts

2nd 720 Graham Scott RYA 1 8 3 1 - - 13 pts

3rd 2465 Stuart Jones Datchet Water SC 2 3 7 5 - - 17 pts

4th 2572 Ed Presley Chew Valley Lake SC 11 2 4 4 - - 21 pts

5th 2618 Nick Nobel Bristol Corinthian YC 6 12 5 3 - - 26 pts

6th 2702 chris Boshier Thorpe Bay YC 13 4 12 7 - - 36 pts

7th 2607 Carl Tagoe Oxford Sailing Club 5 11 8 15 - - 39 pts

8th 716 Richard Franks Weston SC 7 7 10 17 - - 41 pts

9th 2315 Ben Holden Halifax SC 10 19 6 8 - - 43 pts

10th 2449 Rob Smith Castle Cove SC 9 5 9 22 - - 45 pts

