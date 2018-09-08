RS Aero UK Youth Championship perfect weekend

Thirty-nine young RS Aero sailors arrived at Lymington Town SC for the second annual RS Aero UK Youth Champs
Class racing was set over the three RS Aero Classes providing good sailing for all sizes of youngsters.
The entrants were aged from 13 to 21 and split into three categories; Apprentice Youth (under 22), Youth (under 19) and Junior (under 16).
Racing was of a great standard all weekend. The 25 sailors in the RS Aero 5s made starting and clear air around the course crucial.
In the smaller RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9 fleets the competition level was particularly high with every place hard earned, tightly packed roundings and the score sheets close to the very end.
It was great to see so many new faces in the leading packs occasionally and lots of new youngsters enjoying the RS Aero for the first time on a perfect weekend!
The RS Aero UK Youth Championship Winners
1st RS Aero 9 Youth - Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC
1st RS Aero 9 Overall - Ben Flower, Hayling Island SC
1st RS Aero 7 Female Youth - Caitlin Atkin, Whitstable SC
1st RS Aero 7 Youth & Overall - Ned Stattersfield, Wells-Next-The-Sea
1st RS Aero 5 Female Junior - Abby Hire, Royal Lymington YC / LTSC
1st RS Aero 5 Female Youth - Lily Barrett, Island Barn
1st RS Aero 5 Junior, Youth & Overall - Ollie Meadowcroft, Upper Thames
RS Aero 5 - 2018 UK Youth Championship
1st 1047 Ollie Meadowcroft Upper Thames SC - - 37 pts
2nd 1149 Raulf Berry Emsworth SC - - 47 pts
3rd 1893 Alastair Brown Great Moor SC - - 32 pts
4th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC - - 50 pts
5th 2552 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC - - 51 pts
6th 5 Samuel Brackley Felpham SC - - 56 pts
7th 2603 Lily Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC - - 56 pts
8th 1 Ted Ward Lymington Town SC - - 65.5 pts
9th 1819 Ben Millard Emsworth SC - - 83 pts
10th 2134 Oliver Hickling Wembley SC - - 88 pts
11th 2435 Josie Meredith Papercourt SC - - 84.5 pts
12th 1566 Abby Hire Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 93 pts
13th 2 Euan Etheridge Lymington Town SC - - 99 pts
14th 2555 Giles Baker Datchet Water SC - - 104 pts
15th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC - - 118 pts
16th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman Lymington Town SC - - 120 pts
17th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC - - 128 pts
18th 1231 Madeline Bilbrough Hayling Island SC - - 145 pts
19th 2204 Findlay Bignold-Kyles Lymington Town SC - - 148 pts
20th 1705 Kate Wharmby Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 151 pts
21st 2656 Maisie Bristow Island Barn Reservoir SC - - 148 pts
22nd 4 Ollie Baddeley Royal Lymington YC - - 164 pts
23rd 3 Freya Baddeley Royal Lymington YC - - 172 pts
24th 1183 Phoebe Willcocks Alton Water SC - - 173 pts
25th 2390 Elizabeth Hammond Burghfield SC - - 190 pts
RS Aero 7 - 2018 UK Youth Championship
1st 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea - - 16 pts
2nd 2106 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC - - 24 pts
3rd 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC - - 27 pts
4th 2545 Noah Rees TorpointMosSC/CawsandBSC - - 27 pts
5th 2439 Tim Hire Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 37 pts
6th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC - - 42 pts
7th 1568 Caitlin Atkins Whitstable SC - - 59 pts
8th 2621 Liam Vass Felpham SC - - 72 pts
RS Aero 9 - 2018 UK Youth Championship
1st 1298 Ben Flower Hayling Island SC - - 17 pts
2nd 2551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC - - 20 pts
3rd 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC - - 22 pts
4th 2600 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC - - 29 pts
5th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton-on-Severn SC - - 35 pts
6th 7 Julius Hornung GER Midland SC - - 46 pts
