RS Aero UK Youth Championship perfect weekend

Class racing was set over the three RS Aero Classes providing good sailing for all sizes of youngsters.

The entrants were aged from 13 to 21 and split into three categories; Apprentice Youth (under 22), Youth (under 19) and Junior (under 16).

Racing was of a great standard all weekend. The 25 sailors in the RS Aero 5s made starting and clear air around the course crucial.

In the smaller RS Aero 7 and RS Aero 9 fleets the competition level was particularly high with every place hard earned, tightly packed roundings and the score sheets close to the very end.

It was great to see so many new faces in the leading packs occasionally and lots of new youngsters enjoying the RS Aero for the first time on a perfect weekend!



The RS Aero UK Youth Championship Winners

1st RS Aero 9 Youth - Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC

1st RS Aero 9 Overall - Ben Flower, Hayling Island SC

1st RS Aero 7 Female Youth - Caitlin Atkin, Whitstable SC

1st RS Aero 7 Youth & Overall - Ned Stattersfield, Wells-Next-The-Sea

1st RS Aero 5 Female Junior - Abby Hire, Royal Lymington YC / LTSC

1st RS Aero 5 Female Youth - Lily Barrett, Island Barn

1st RS Aero 5 Junior, Youth & Overall - Ollie Meadowcroft, Upper Thames

RS Aero 5 - 2018 UK Youth Championship

1st 1047 Ollie Meadowcroft Upper Thames SC - - 37 pts

2nd 1149 Raulf Berry Emsworth SC - - 47 pts

3rd 1893 Alastair Brown Great Moor SC - - 32 pts

4th 1099 Ralph Nevile Frensham Pond SC - - 50 pts

5th 2552 Sammy Isaacs-Johnson Maidenhead SC - - 51 pts

6th 5 Samuel Brackley Felpham SC - - 56 pts

7th 2603 Lily Barrett Island Barn Reservoir SC - - 56 pts

8th 1 Ted Ward Lymington Town SC - - 65.5 pts

9th 1819 Ben Millard Emsworth SC - - 83 pts

10th 2134 Oliver Hickling Wembley SC - - 88 pts

11th 2435 Josie Meredith Papercourt SC - - 84.5 pts

12th 1566 Abby Hire Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 93 pts

13th 2 Euan Etheridge Lymington Town SC - - 99 pts

14th 2555 Giles Baker Datchet Water SC - - 104 pts

15th 1964 Alice Lucy Rutland SC - - 118 pts

16th 2462 Alessandra Tydeman Lymington Town SC - - 120 pts

17th 1402 William Homewood Lymington Town SC - - 128 pts

18th 1231 Madeline Bilbrough Hayling Island SC - - 145 pts

19th 2204 Findlay Bignold-Kyles Lymington Town SC - - 148 pts

20th 1705 Kate Wharmby Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 151 pts

21st 2656 Maisie Bristow Island Barn Reservoir SC - - 148 pts

22nd 4 Ollie Baddeley Royal Lymington YC - - 164 pts

23rd 3 Freya Baddeley Royal Lymington YC - - 172 pts

24th 1183 Phoebe Willcocks Alton Water SC - - 173 pts

25th 2390 Elizabeth Hammond Burghfield SC - - 190 pts



RS Aero 7 - 2018 UK Youth Championship

1st 2325 Ned Stattersfield Wells-Next-The-Sea - - 16 pts

2nd 2106 Roscoe Martin Ogston SC - - 24 pts

3rd 1312 Andrew Frost Sutton Bingham SC - - 27 pts

4th 2545 Noah Rees TorpointMosSC/CawsandBSC - - 27 pts

5th 2439 Tim Hire Royal Lymington / LTSC - - 37 pts

6th 1108 Charlie Pearce Dabchicks SC - - 42 pts

7th 1568 Caitlin Atkins Whitstable SC - - 59 pts

8th 2621 Liam Vass Felpham SC - - 72 pts



RS Aero 9 - 2018 UK Youth Championship

1st 1298 Ben Flower Hayling Island SC - - 17 pts

2nd 2551 Liam Willis Lymington Town SC - - 20 pts

3rd 2193 Ben Charnley Ouse SC - - 22 pts

4th 2600 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC - - 29 pts

5th 1331 Rory Cohen Frampton-on-Severn SC - - 35 pts

6th 7 Julius Hornung GER Midland SC - - 46 pts

