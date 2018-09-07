Contender & Tasar UK Nationals - Day 1

In the Tasar class UK Nationals leaders after two races are Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry (2,1) from the Clayton Bay Boat Club.

They lead by three points from Chris Saillis and Matt Fray (1,5) of Gt Yarmouth and Gorleston, with Rick and Sarah Perkins (6,7) of Whitstable YC in third place.

In the Contender UK Nationals the leader is Stuart Jones (2,3) from Datchet Water SC, with second Simon Mussell (8,1) of Highcliffe SC and in third place Graham Scott (1,8) RYA.

Tasar National Championship - Day 1 leaders (40 entries)

1st GBR 2932 Craig Mcphee and Gillian Berry 2 1 - - 3 pts

2nd GBR 2921 Chris Saillis and Matt Fray 1 5 - - 6 pts

3rd GBR 2629 Rick Perkins and Sarah Perkins 6 - - 7 13 pts

4th GBR 175 Ian Swann and Graham Williamson 12 2 - - 14 pts

5th GBR 1273 Tim Knight and Peter Bell 3 12 - - 15 pts

6th GBR 2815 David Sayce and Fiona Sayce 11 4 - - 15 pts

Contender National Championship - Day 1 leaders (44 entries)

1st 2465 Stuart Jones 2 3 - - 5 pts

2nd 2420 Simon Mussell 8 1 - - 9 pts

3rd 720 Graham Scott 1 8 - - 9 pts

4th 2572 Ed Presley 11 2 - - 13 pts

5th 2449 Rob Smith 9 5 - - 14 pts

6th 716 Richard Franks 7 - - 7 14 pts

a href+"https://hisc.co.uk/sailing/open-event-results/" target="_blank">Full results available here

