Optimist World Championship - Nice And Easy Does It

Marco Gradoni of Italy confirmed his overall victory at the 2018 Optimist World Championship with his ninth race win . . .
The final day of the Optimist championship was a victory lap for Gradoni who finished 33 points ahead of the USA's Stephen Baker, with Panwa Boonnak of Thailand taking the Bronze.
Spain's Maria Perello also defended the girl's title, in 14th place overall. Second was Faith Hailey Toh of Singapore and third Anja von Allmen of Switzerland.
Best place British competitor was Kuba Staite in 61st place in the Silver fleet. Callum
Davidson Guild was 4th in the Bronze fleet.
Full results here in pdf
