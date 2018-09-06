Optimist World Championship - Nice And Easy Does It

The final day of the Optimist championship was a victory lap for Gradoni who finished 33 points ahead of the USA's Stephen Baker, with Panwa Boonnak of Thailand taking the Bronze.

Spain's Maria Perello also defended the girl's title, in 14th place overall. Second was Faith Hailey Toh of Singapore and third Anja von Allmen of Switzerland.

Best place British competitor was Kuba Staite in 61st place in the Silver fleet. Callum

Davidson Guild was 4th in the Bronze fleet.

Full results here in pdf

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

