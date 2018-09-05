Optimist World Championship - Penultimate day

Defending Optimist World Champion Marco Gradoni still managed to add an 8th consecutive win, but then in race 9 he finished second behind Lorenzo Balestrin of Brazil.

Small shuffle changes for the gold fleet leaders going into the final day, with Gradoni taking a 23 point lead into Wednesday's final.

Second is Panwa Boonnak (THA) and now in third is Tommy Sitzmann (USA) who takes a one point lead ahead of US countryman Stephan Baker.

Richard Schultheis (MLT) is four points further back in fifth.

Maria Perello (ESP) takes the girl's lead (14 overall) as Holland's Yanne Broers drops back to 16th overall, with third Faith Hailey Toh (SGP) in 30th place overall.

Best place British competitor is Kuba Staite in 62nd place in the Silver fleet.

Full results here in pdf

