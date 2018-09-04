Optimist World Championship - Return to Fleet racing

For the return to fleet racing the weather was tricky with lots of wind shifts, which created a shuffle in the results of the one and only race of the final series.

But defending Optimist World Champion Marco Gradoni still managed to add his 7th consecutive win, with Panwa Boonnak (THA) finishing second and Aviv Assraf (ISR) third.

Malthe Ebdrup (DEN) took fourth place, Tommy Sitzmann (USA) fifth and Stephan Baker (SA) sixth.

Gradoni now has a six point lead ahead of Boonnak, with Baker a further four points back in third, and Richard Schultheis (MLT) just a point back in fourth after a discard tenth Monday.

Others in the leading group also suffered high scores; Mic Mohr (GER) had a 30th and Roy Levy (ISR) a 48, but both able to discard them.

Holland's Yanne Broers is the top placed girl, in tenth overall after a 14th place Monday.

Second girl is now Maria Perello (ESP) in 20th overall who moves one point ahead of Anja von Allmen (SUI) (see image) in 21st place overall.

Best place British competitor is Kuba Staite in 52nd place in the Silver fleet.

For the second day of the final series a wind of at least 16 knots is expected.

Full results here in pdf

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here