Thailand take Optimist World Team Championship

The Thai team took two wins from the best of three race final to claim the Optimist World Team Championship in Cyprus over the weekend.

Runners-up were Italy with Spain finishing in third place.

Defending team champions, the USA, went out to Spain.

Monday the World Championship continues with the individual final series fleet races.

Defending Optimist World Champion Marco Gradoni tops the leaderboard with six 1st place finishes

Gradoni finished the Open qualification series with a five point lead ahead of Panwa Boonnak (THA) and Stephan Baker (USA).

The championship is taking place at the Famagusta Nautical Club, Cyprus.

