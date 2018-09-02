49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 U23 Junior World Results

Winners of the women's 49erFX title were Vilma Bobeck and Malin Tengstrom of Sweden.

The men's 49er title went to Ireland's Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove and the mixed Nacra 17 went to Gianluigi Ugolini and Maria Giubilei of Italy.

The 49erFX compete at this event as an open class, with the male and mixed teams completing for the class championship.

This went to Keanu Prettner and Niklas Haberl of Austria.

Best placed 49er GBR were Morgan Peach and Rhos Hawes in 7th and Gillies Munro and Daniel Harris in 10th place.

In the 49erFX, Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell finished 10th all women crew, and 15th overall.

Best placed GBR in the Nacra 17 event were Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette in 4th overall.

The senior age 49er & Nacra 17 fleets will begin the Olympic Test Event (9 to 16 Sep) and 2019 Sailing World Series (21 to 24 Sep) in Enoshima, the 2020 Olympic venue in Japan.

Nacra 17 Top 5 – Mixed

1st ITA Gianluigi UGOLINI, Maria GIUBILEI 6 pts

2nd AUS Tayla RIETMAN, Lachlan WHITE 13 pts

3rd PER Javier ARRIBAS, Adriana BARRON 22 pts

4th GBR Benno MARSTALLER, Chloe COLLENETTE 26 pts

5th RUS Olesia ZHYKOVA, Maksim SUDACHKOV 27 pts

49erFX Top 5 – Women Only

1st SWE Vilma BOBECK, Malin TENGSTRÖM 30 pts

2nd FIN Ronja GRÖNBLOM, Sara EHRNROOTH 43 pts

3rd NED Willemijn OFFERMAN, Judith ENGBERTS 51 pts

4th POL Aleksandra MELZACKA, Kinga LOBODA 52 pts

5th DEN Johanne SCHMIDT, Andrea SCHMIDT 56 pts

49er Top 5 – Men

1st IRL Robert DICKSON, Seán WADDILOVE 32 pts

2nd GER Max Stingle, Linov Scheel 39 pts

3rd DEN Daniel Nyborg, Sebastian Olsen 39 pts

4th NED Bart LAMBRIEX, Scipio HOUTMAN 42 pts

5th NOR Tomas MATHISEN, Mads MATHISEN 45 pts

49erFX Top 5 – Full Results - Open

1st AUT Keanu PRETTNER, Niklas HABER 20 pts

2nd SWE Vilma BOBECK, Malin TENGSTRÖM 30 pts

3rd POR Tomás BARRETO, João PRIETO 39 pts

4th FIN Ronja GRÖNBLOM, Sara EHRNROOTH 43 pts

5th NED Willemijn OFFERMAN, Judith ENGBERTS 51 pts

