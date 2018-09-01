Optimist World Championship - Qualification Complete

Gradoni finished the Open qualification series with a five point lead ahead of Panwa Boonnak (THA) and Stephan Baker (USA), with Richard Schultheis (MLT) a point further back in fourth place.

Yanne Broers (NED) is the top placed girl, in eighth overall, with second Anja von Allmen (SUI) in 11th place overall.

After the completion of six races the 258 sailors from 58 Nations have now been sorted into the Gold, Silver, Bronze and Emerald fleets.

The Team Racing competition will take place over Saturday and Sunday with some 48 teams taking part racing on two courses. The USA are the defending champions.

Optimist 2018 Worlds - Open Leaders end of Qualification (258 entries)

1st ITA 9075 Marco Gradoni 5 pts

2nd THA 244 Panwa Boonnak 10 pts

3rd USA 111 Stephan Baker 10 pts

4th MLT 205 Richard Schultheis 11 pts

5th USA115 Tommy Sitzmann 14 pts

6th GER 1327 Mic Mohr 18 pts

7th ISR 115 Roy Levy 25 pts

8th NED 3118 Yanne Broers 28 pts Girl

9th SUI 1762 Boris Hirsch 29 pts

10th GRE 2726 Dimitrios Bitros 30 pts

11th SUI 1762 Anja von Allmen 33 pts Girl

12th IRL 1586 James Dwyer-Matthews 35 pts

13th POR 2645 Mário Soares 36 pts

14th HUN 1327 Attila Eberhard Bánya 37 pts

15th DEN 8615 Malthe Ebdrup 38 pts



Optimist 2018 Worlds - Leading Girls end of Qualification



8th NED 3118 Yanne Broers 28 pts

11th SUI 1762 Anja von Allmen 33 pts

20th ISR 181 Maayan Shemesh 43 pts

25th GER 1123 Jule Ernst 49 pts

26th ESP 2920 Maria Perello 50 pts

34th THA 716 Chalisa Krittanai 61 pts

Optimist 2018 Worlds - GBR positions end of Qualification



105th GBR 6520 Kuba Staite 121 pts

158th GBR6469 Callum Davidson Guild 170 pts

223rd GBR 6464 William Pank 243 pts

227th GBR 6128 Freddie Westwell 251 pts

253rd GBR 6369 Freddie lonsdale 280 pts

Full results here (pdf)

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here