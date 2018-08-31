Ondrej Teply claims U23 Finn world title after capricious Koper wind stops final races
Teply, from the Czech Republic, has won the 2018 U23 Finn World Championship for the Jorg Bruder Silver Cup after no more racing was possible on the final day in Koper, Slovenia.
Joan Cardona, from Spain, took the silver while Britain's Hector Simpson took the bronze.
The first U19 was Federico Colanino, from Italy in an impressive ninth place overall.
While the race committee tried valiantly to put on Friday’s races, the wind just was not playing the game and shifted through 120 degrees all day.
It ran almost to the time limit until they admitted defeat and sent the fleet back to the club.
U23 Finn World Title - Final results (after 9 races)
1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 24 pts
2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona 33 pts
3rd GBR 96 Hector Simpson 48 pts
4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 49 pts
5th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 54 pts
6th UKR 573 Georgii Paches 55 pts
7th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 64 pts
8th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 90 pts
9th ITA 71 Federico Colanino 97 pts
10th AUS 32 Jock Calvert 100 pts
Full results available here
