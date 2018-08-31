Teply claims U23 Finn world title

Teply, from the Czech Republic, has won the 2018 U23 Finn World Championship for the Jorg Bruder Silver Cup after no more racing was possible on the final day in Koper, Slovenia.

Joan Cardona, from Spain, took the silver while Britain's Hector Simpson took the bronze.

The first U19 was Federico Colanino, from Italy in an impressive ninth place overall.

While the race committee tried valiantly to put on Friday’s races, the wind just was not playing the game and shifted through 120 degrees all day.

It ran almost to the time limit until they admitted defeat and sent the fleet back to the club.

U23 Finn World Title - Final results (after 9 races)

1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 24 pts

2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona 33 pts

3rd GBR 96 Hector Simpson 48 pts

4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 49 pts

5th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 54 pts

6th UKR 573 Georgii Paches 55 pts

7th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 64 pts

8th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 90 pts

9th ITA 71 Federico Colanino 97 pts

10th AUS 32 Jock Calvert 100 pts

Full results available here

