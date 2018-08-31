Fireball Worlds - Burge and Schieber

With just one race possible at the Fireball World Championship in Carnac, France, on Friday - the final overall podium is:

1st Matt Burge and Dan Schieber (GBR)

2nd Penny and Russ Clark (GBR)

3rd Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards (GBR)

Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne won race 9 ahead of David Sayce and Nick Rees, with Lewis Martin and Crew in third.

Burge and Schieber finished fourthwith their closest rivals both scoring discards.

Fireball World championship - Final leaders after 9 races (101 entries)



Full results available here

