Fireball Worlds - Burge and Schieber

Matt Burge and Dan Schieber are the Fireball 2018 World Champions
With just one race possible at the Fireball World Championship in Carnac, France, on Friday - the final overall podium is:
1st Matt Burge and Dan Schieber (GBR)
2nd Penny and Russ Clark (GBR)
3rd Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards (GBR)
Heather MacFarlane and Chris Payne won race 9 ahead of David Sayce and Nick Rees, with Lewis Martin and Crew in third.
Burge and Schieber finished fourthwith their closest rivals both scoring discards.
Fireball World championship - Final leaders after 9 races (101 entries)
