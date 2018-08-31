Finn Silver Cup - Day 4 in Koper

With a race win each on the penultimate day at the 2018 U23 Finn World Championship, Teply and Cardona recorded the best scorelines in the 36-boat fleet to set up a last day showdown for the world title.

Teply has an nine-point lead and they are separated from third placed Hector Simpson of Britain by a further 15 points.

Nils Theuninck is now fourth a further point back.

Simpson kept his hopes of a podium place alive with a 4, 5, 3, to squeeze past Theuninck, but will face a tough final day to take a medal.

Cameron Tweedle is in 13th place and James Skulczuk is 17th.





There are just two races left to sail on Friday to decide the 2018 U23 Finn World Champion.



Finn - U23 Silver Cup - Leaders after 9 races, 1 discard

1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 3 2 2 1 6 -13 6 3 1 - - 24 pts

2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona -11 11 3 3 1 6 1 6 2 - - 33 pts

3rd GBR 96 Hector Simpson 10 -20 20 2 2 2 4 5 3 - - 48 pts

4th SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 1 9 6 (ret) 4 10 2 9 8 - - 49 pts

5th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 8 1 1 16 5 -21 12 7 4 - - 54 pts

6th UKR 573 Georgii Paches -28 7 12 7 10 1 9 4 5 - - 55 pts

7th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 7 4 11 8 7 12 13 2 -23 - - 64 pts

8th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 9 3 (dnf) 32 18 5 11 1 11 - - 90 pts

9th ITA 71 Federico Colanino 21 15 7 5 -25 3 18 10 18 - - 97 pts

10th AUS 32 Jock Calvert 5 8 4 21 (ufd) 20 3 17 22 - - 100 pts

Full results available here

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here