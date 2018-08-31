Fireball Worlds - Changing Places in Carnac

The penultimate day of the 2018 Fireball World Championships at Carnac produced upsets galore, with Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff crashing off the podium in considerable style.

Burge and Schieber started slowly with a 29 in the first race of the day, won by Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards, and then took a fifth place in the second, again won by Gillard and Edwards.

Then in the third race Burge and Schieber finally hit the front, winning race 8 and taking a two point overall lead into the final day.

Dobson and Wagstaff started the day with a two point lead, but a 21, 2, DNF scoreline dumped them back in fourth and 23 points off the lead.

The DNF came from a kite-up capsize and subsequent tangle at the gybe mark as they attempted to overtake race leaders Penny and Russ Clark.

Penny and Russ Clark are the slow-burners of this championship . . . quietly piling up the low scores, they are the only crew with an all single-figure scoreline, including two race wins, and their discard is a seventh place.

A second discard will kick-in if there is sufficiant racing Friday, which could bring Gillard and Edwards back into the frame in a show-down finish.



