49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 U23 Junior World Championships - Day 2

After a long wait, the race committee decided the 49ers would manage to try to race and so they set sail at about 3 pm.

And even though it was only 10 knots, and hardly building up, the 49er’s green fleet managed to do a race.

Bart Lambriex with Scipio Houtman (NED) were second overall and leading the Green fleet and scored a sixth in the lone race.

From their side of the draw they’re leading heading into the second half of qualifying, but there is still a lot of racing left to go.

No overall results posted until the flights even-up. Yellow fleet are scheduled for four races, green fleet three, to allow both fleets a total of six races before the split.

Result of Wednesday’s one and only green flight race (R4):

1st Lars van STEKELENBORG & Manus OFFERMAN (NED)

2nd Gwendal LAMAY & Luke WILLIM (GER)

3rd Gwendal NAEL & Martin GUEZ (FRA)

