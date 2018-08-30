49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 U23 Junior World Championships - Day 2

The 49erFX and the Nacra17 couldn’t compete
After a long wait, the race committee decided the 49ers would manage to try to race and so they set sail at about 3 pm.
And even though it was only 10 knots, and hardly building up, the 49er’s green fleet managed to do a race.
Bart Lambriex with Scipio Houtman (NED) were second overall and leading the Green fleet and scored a sixth in the lone race.
From their side of the draw they’re leading heading into the second half of qualifying, but there is still a lot of racing left to go.
No overall results posted until the flights even-up. Yellow fleet are scheduled for four races, green fleet three, to allow both fleets a total of six races before the split.
Result of Wednesday’s one and only green flight race (R4):
1st Lars van STEKELENBORG & Manus OFFERMAN (NED)
2nd Gwendal LAMAY & Luke WILLIM (GER)
3rd Gwendal NAEL & Martin GUEZ (FRA)
