Finn Silver Cup - Day 3

Simpson moves up to fifth overall, while Ondrej Teply extends his lead at the top to 10 points.

Joan Cardona also had a good day after three good finishes to move up to second, while Nils Theuninck narrowly holds onto third after a day of mixed fortunes.

The third day of the championship was another hot and sunny day.

Simpson led the fleet round the top mark in Race 4 from Cardona and Can Akdurak. Teply was not far back and had moved into the lead downwind and held on to win his first race of the week, from Simpson and Cardona.

Theuninck had managed to miss out the spreader mark, which was out of place, and later retired, which has cost him some valuable points.

Race 5 was sailed in the strongest breeze with the sailors now more aware of hitting the left shore, where the scenery was much nicer.

Local sailor, Jan Orel won the pin and was first round, again from Simpson and Cardona. Simpson was ahead at the gate and lead round the final top mark. However a fitful breeze downwind let Cardona through for the win from Simpson and Orel.

The final race of the day was sailed in the lightest wind of the day with even more emphasis placed on the left.

Those who got a bad start and bailed to the right paid a high price, including many of those in the top ten overall, who then spent the race trying to catch up.

Sebastian Kalafarski was first round from Simon Gorgels and Cardona, but it all changed downwind with those opting for the offshore route running out of wind.

In his first ever Finn event, Georgii Paches, sailed round them all and led at the gate from Federico Colanino and Gorgels. Simpson moved up to third on the final upwind and the places remained the same downwind.

Simpson summed up his day, “Pretty nerve wracking races.”

On his recovery after a bad start to the week. “It’s nice to get three seconds. The first couple of days were pretty much disastrous for me. I was coming into the event hoping to win it and I basically blew that on the first day with a 20th and a 10th."

"I just could not get off the line and with the wind not shifting that much and being light wind you don’t have much of a speed advantage over the other guys, and I just wasn’t able to pull through. So it’s nice to get three seconds and hopefully I can do the same for the rest of the week and salvage a medal.”

Finn - Silver Cup - Leaders after 6 races

1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply 3 2 2 1 6 -13 - - 14 pts

2nd ESP 26 Joan Cardona -11 11 3 3 1 6 - - 24 pts

3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck 1 9 6 (ret) 4 10 - - 30 pts

4th FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen 8 1 1 16 5 -21 - - 31 pts

5th GBR 96 Hector Simpson 10 -20 20 2 2 2 - - 36 pts

6th UKR 573 Georgii Paches -28 7 12 7 10 1 - - 37 pts

7th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 7 4 11 8 7 -12 - - 37 pts

8th GER 595 Simon Gorgels 4 14 9 -15 8 4 - - 39 pts

9th ITA 71 Federico Colanino 21 15 7 5 -25 3 - - 51 pts

10th TUR 35 Can Akdurak 17 12 5 4 19 -36 - - 57 pts

11th AUS 32 Jock Calvert 5 8 4 21 (ufd) 20 - - 58 pts

12th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard 9 3 (dnf) 32 18 5 - - 67 pts

13th AUS 91 Lachlan Gilham 6 17 22 10 14 -33 - - 69 pts

14th GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle 2 10 27 14 -32 17 - - 70 pts

15th SLO 11 Liam Orel 23 13 8 -29 13 14 - - 71 pts

16th GBR 703 Markus Bettum 20 -30 16 11 21 9 - - 77 pts

17th RUS 1 Mikhail Iatsun 18 5 25 (ret) 27 7 - - 82 pts

18th GBR 81 James Skulczuk 13 21 13 -22 20 15 - - 82 pts

19th EST 1 Taavi Valter Taveter 16 18 17 9 -28 23 - - 83 pts

20th POL 52 Krzysztof Stromski -33 19 15 20 12 19 - - 85 pts

21st SLO 99 Jan Orel 22 29 (ret) 6 3 28 - - 88 pts

22nd POL 17 Sebastian Kalafarski 12 35 (dnf) 26 11 8 - - 92 pts

23rd GBR 38 Callum Dixon 14 -27 14 23 16 26 - - 93 pts

24th CYP 1 Panagiotis Iordanou 24 6 -31 17 30 18 - - 95 pts

25th ESP 575 Jorge Navarro -29 24 24 27 9 22 - - 106 pts

26th ITA 147 Gaetano Volpe -35 16 28 13 22 29 - - 108 pts

27th ESP 117 Carlos Ordonez 34 25 (ret) 25 17 11 - - 112 pts

28th FIN 118 Waltteri Moisio 32 31 10 -33 15 27 - - 115 pts

29th ESP 888 Andres Ivan Lloret Perez 30 22 18 12 -35 34 - - 116 pts

30th POL 12 Oskar Adamiak 19 36 19 (dnf) 26 16 - - 116 pts

31st AUS 4 Harmon McAullay 25 23 21 -31 24 25 - - 118 pts

32nd GBR 45 Daniel Patten -31 26 26 24 23 24 - - 123 pts

33rd HUN 80 Domonkos Nemeth 15 -34 29 19 34 30 - - 127 pts

34th CAN 63 Gordon Stevens (ret) 32 23 18 31 35 - - 139 pts

35th GBR 83 George Coles 26 28 30 28 29 -32 - - 141 pts

36th GBR 701 Dugal Wilson 27 -33 32 30 33 31 - - 153 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here