Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff (11) still lead by two points from Penny and Russell Clark (7), with Matt Burge and Dan Schieber (3,2) tied on the same points after winning race 5.

Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards (15) remain in fourth overall with Dave Hall and Paul Constable (47) now fifth.

Full results available here

