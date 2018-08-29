49er, 49erFX & Nacra 17 U23 Junior World Championships

After more than a 2-hour delay because of the lack of wind, the 49ers were the first ones to set sail at about 1pm, while the 49ers FX and the Nacra17 were waiting for their signal.

The 49ers were divided in two fleets, they raced 2 legs per fleet with an irregular and fluctuating south-easterly wind, from 3 to 17 knots.

At about 3pm their day was done, they went back ashore, it was time for the 49erFX and Nacra17.

Then the wind got stronger to stabilize between 10 and 15 knots, and south-southwesterly. All together two laps were run for each class.

Best placed 49er GBR are James Grummett and Dan Budden (1,13) in 8th place and in the 49erFX, Hannah Bristow and Emily Covell (17,27,27) in 26th place overall.

Best placed GBR in the Nacra 17 event are Benno Marstaller and Chloe Collenette (4,2,5) in 4th overall.

U23 Junior World Championship Day 1 results - Provisional rankings

49ers

1st Tim Mourniac & Virgil Aubriot (FRA)

2nd Bart Lambriex & Scipio Houtman (NED)

3rd Enzo Lobry & Louis Chambet (FRA)

49ers FX

1st Lucy Wilmot & NathaHousberg (USA)

2nd Vilma Bobeck & Malin Tengström (SWE)

3rd Keanu Prettner & Niklas Haberl (AUT)

Nacra17

1st Gianluigi UGOLINI & Maria GIUBILEI (ITA)

2nd Tayla RIETMAN & Lachlan WHITE (AUS)

3rd Javier ARRIBAS HARTEN & Adriana BARRON (PER)

