Finn Silver Cup in Koper - Day 2

Ondrej Teply leads 2018 U23 Finn World Championship
The 2015 youth world champion, Ondrej Teply continues to lead Tuesday with just one more race completed in another day of shifting winds and demanding conditions.
A second race win from defending champion Oskari Muhonen narrowed the lead to three points. Nils Theuninck remained in third.
The day began with a long wait on shore. The north-easterly Bora had weakened but was still prevalent further out in the bay, and a sea breeze was expected, so the sailors were held on shore until it had become established.
However it never quite developed as expected and, soon after Race 3 was started around 15.00, holes and patches started to develop.
The race ran its course, with most of the leading pack holding on to their positions. The race then survived several protests before it was allowed to stand.
The race committee waited for the wind to return, and even moved the course area close in under the town of Koper, where there was more wind, but the wind further up the course was not stable or strong enough to start a second race, so the fleet were sent back to the club at 17.00.
British competitor Cameron Tweedle (27) dropped back to 9th overall. James Skulczuk (13) is in 14th, Hector Simpson (20) is in 17th.
Finn - Silver Cup - Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)
1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply - - 3 2 2 7 pts
2nd FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen - - 8 1 1 10 pts
3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck - - 1 9 6 16 pts
4th AUS 32 Jock Calvert - - 5 8 4 17 pts
5th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb - - 7 4 11 22 pts
6th ESP 26 Joan Cardona - - 11 11 3 25 pts
7th GER 595 Simon Gorgels - - 4 14 9 27 pts
8th TUR 35 Can Akdurak - - 17 12 5 34 pts
9th GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle - - 2 10 27 39 pts
10th ITA 71 Federico Colanino - - 21 15 7 43 pts
Full results here
