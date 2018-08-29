Finn Silver Cup in Koper - Day 2

The 2015 youth world champion, Ondrej Teply continues to lead Tuesday with just one more race completed in another day of shifting winds and demanding conditions.

A second race win from defending champion Oskari Muhonen narrowed the lead to three points. Nils Theuninck remained in third.

The day began with a long wait on shore. The north-easterly Bora had weakened but was still prevalent further out in the bay, and a sea breeze was expected, so the sailors were held on shore until it had become established.

However it never quite developed as expected and, soon after Race 3 was started around 15.00, holes and patches started to develop.

The race ran its course, with most of the leading pack holding on to their positions. The race then survived several protests before it was allowed to stand.

The race committee waited for the wind to return, and even moved the course area close in under the town of Koper, where there was more wind, but the wind further up the course was not stable or strong enough to start a second race, so the fleet were sent back to the club at 17.00.

British competitor Cameron Tweedle (27) dropped back to 9th overall. James Skulczuk (13) is in 14th, Hector Simpson (20) is in 17th.

Finn - Silver Cup - Leaders after 3 races (36 entries)

1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply - - 3 2 2 7 pts

2nd FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen - - 8 1 1 10 pts

3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck - - 1 9 6 16 pts

4th AUS 32 Jock Calvert - - 5 8 4 17 pts

5th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb - - 7 4 11 22 pts

6th ESP 26 Joan Cardona - - 11 11 3 25 pts

7th GER 595 Simon Gorgels - - 4 14 9 27 pts

8th TUR 35 Can Akdurak - - 17 12 5 34 pts

9th GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle - - 2 10 27 39 pts

10th ITA 71 Federico Colanino - - 21 15 7 43 pts

