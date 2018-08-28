Finn Silver Cup in Koper - Day 1

The 2015 youth world champion, Ondrej Teply leads by four points from the defending champion Oskari Muhonen with Nils Theuninck, the U23 European champion third.

2018 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup opened to great weather but a very tricky wind that left most of the fleet in trouble at some point.

Race winners were Muhonen (8,1) and Theuninck (1,9) with overall leader Teply sailing a consistant 3, 2.

Best of the British competitors was Cameron Tweedle (2,10) who finished the day in fifth place. Hector Simpson (10,20) is in 14th and James Skulczuk (13,21) is in 15th.

Finn - Silver Cup - Leaders after 2 races (36 entries)

1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply - - 3 2 5 pts

2nd FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen - - 8 1 9 pts

3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck - - 1 9 10 pts

4th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb - - 7 4 11 pts

5th GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle - - 2 10 12 pts

6th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard - - 9 3 12 pts

7th AUS 32 Jock Calvert - - 5 8 13 pts

8th GER 595 Simon Gorgels - - 4 14 18 pts

9th ESP 26 Joan Cardona - - 11 11 22 pts

10th RUS 1 Mikhail Iatsun - - 18 5 23 pts

Full results here

