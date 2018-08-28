Finn Silver Cup in Koper - Day 1

Ondrej Teply leads the first ever international Finn championship in Slovenia after two races
The 2015 youth world champion, Ondrej Teply leads by four points from the defending champion Oskari Muhonen with Nils Theuninck, the U23 European champion third.
2018 U23 Finn World Championship for the Finn Silver Cup opened to great weather but a very tricky wind that left most of the fleet in trouble at some point.
Race winners were Muhonen (8,1) and Theuninck (1,9) with overall leader Teply sailing a consistant 3, 2.
Best of the British competitors was Cameron Tweedle (2,10) who finished the day in fifth place. Hector Simpson (10,20) is in 14th and James Skulczuk (13,21) is in 15th.
Finn - Silver Cup - Leaders after 2 races (36 entries)
1st CZE 5 Ondrej Teply - - 3 2 5 pts
2nd FIN 8 Oskari Muhonen - - 8 1 9 pts
3rd SUI 1 Nils Theuninck - - 1 9 10 pts
4th NOR 9 Lars Johan Brodtkorb - - 7 4 11 pts
5th GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle - - 2 10 12 pts
6th FRA 9 Guillaume Boisard - - 9 3 12 pts
7th AUS 32 Jock Calvert - - 5 8 13 pts
8th GER 595 Simon Gorgels - - 4 14 18 pts
9th ESP 26 Joan Cardona - - 11 11 22 pts
10th RUS 1 Mikhail Iatsun - - 18 5 23 pts
