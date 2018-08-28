Fireball Worlds - More of the same in Carnac

Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff (2,1) lead by two points from Penny and Russell Clark (1,3), with Matt Burge and Dan Schieber (3,2) a further two points back in third after four races.

Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards (4,4) move into fourth overall with Dave Wade and Richard Pepperdine (11,5) holding onto fifth, while Dave Hall and Paul Constable drop to sixth.

Unlike the previous day, most of the 101 fleet managed to complete both races.

In the first race a right shift on the first beat left some names stranded on the left, but the leaders at the first mark were second race winners Penny and Russ Clarke showing that they had good speed at the lighter end of the wind range as well.

They held the lead throughout, with ever consistent Dobson and Wagstaff second and Burge and Schieber filling out the podium.

By the time of the second race the wind had built to a steady 15 knots with limited movement. Dobson and Wagstaff finally got their bow around the first mark in the lead and went on to hold the top spot from then on.

The Clarks were second until the end of the final run when Burge and Schieber just managed to pass them for a close second. Gillard and Edwards finished fourth for the second time in the day.





