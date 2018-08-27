Fireball Worlds Open in France

Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff are the early leaders, with a one point advantage ahead of Penny and Russell Clark, with Matt Burge and Dan Schieber a further point back in third after two races.

With 20+ knots for the first day it was spectacular sailing and racing for the fleet and Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards took advantage of Dobson and Wagstaff's pole problems to win the first race.

Dobson and Wagstaff took second place with third Burge and Schieber, and the Clarks fourth.

In race 2 it took several black flag starts to get the 101 boats started.

The Clarks stormed out to the right, to lead all the way round opening up quite a gap to take the win.

Second were Dobson and Wagstaff with third Burge and Schieber, and in fourth Dave Wade and Richard Pepperdine.

Almost 40 boats were DNF or BFD in race 2.

GUL Fireball Worlds 2018 - Leaders afer 2 races (101 entries)

Earlier last week Ian Dobson and Richard Wagstaff won the six race pre-event, the French National Championship.

They finished two points ahead of Tom Gillard and Geoff Edwards, with in third place the Swiss pair Claude Mermod and Ruedi Moser.

Two more races are planned for Monday with much lighter winds forecast and hopefully some sun.

Full results available here

