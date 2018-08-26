RS Games - Final Results for RS 600 & Vareo Championships

The RS 600 and Vareo classes completed their Championships hosted at WPNSA as part of the RS Games regatta that has run throughout August.

Winner of the RS600 National Championship was Richard Smith of the Wilsonian SC, who won five of the seven races to finish 13 points clear of Jamie Mawson of Notts County SC.

In third place was George Smith of Shoreham SC, with Clive Everest of Hayling Island SC missing out on a podium place by just two points.

In the RS Vareo Championship, winner was Luke Fisher of the Emberton Park SC who never dropped out of the top three throughout the series.

Fisher finished two points ahead of Nick Crickmore of Waveney & Oulton Broad SC.

In third place was Jon Nuttall of the Tenby SC.

RS Vareo National Championships 2018 - Final after 7 races

1st 407 Luke Fisher, Emberton Park SC - - 11 pts

2nd 151 Nick Crickmore, Waveney & Oulton Broad SC - -13 pts

3rd 547 Jon Nuttall, Tenby SC - - 20 pts

4th 247 Alan Bassett, Weirwood SC - - 21 pts

5th 660 Cheryl Wood, Pennine SC - - 27 pts

6th 443 Paul North, Milton Keynes SC - - 32 pts

7th 436 Mike Dicker, Dell Quay SC - - 41 pts

8th 416 Richard Robb, Llandegfedd SC - - 44 pts

RS 600 National Championships 2018 - Final after 7 races

1st 8 Richard Smith, Wilsonian SC - - 7 pts

2nd 810 Jamie Mawson, Notts County SC - - 20 pts

3rd 988 George Smith, Shoreham SC - - 22 pts

4th 969 Clive Everest, Hayling Island SC - - 24 pts

5th 918 Ian Montague, Stone SC - - 32 pts

6th 654 Ian Marshall, Oxford SC - - 36 pts

7th 951 Michael Iszatt, King George SC - - 40 pts

8th 676 Ian Jubb, SC TBA - - 40 pts

9th 900 Alex Piggott , Notts County SC - - 57 pts

10th 652 Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC - - 63 pts

11th 885 Simon Hibbert, Nottingham SC - - 65 pts

12th 670 Christopher Haslam, Hickling Broad SC - - 68 pts

13th 715 James Parker-Mowbray, Castle Cove SC/ASWC - - 80 pts

14th 782 Daniel Hollands, Hythe & Saltwood SC - - 82 pts

15th 657 Joseph Wellerd, Dartmouth YC - - 82 pts

16th 958 Chris Owens, Pembrokeshire YC - - 86 pts

17th 946 Ian Rhodes, Northampton SC - - 92 pts

18th 826 David Nunn, Lilliput SC - - 97 pts

19th 626 Ken Potts, Gunfleet SC - - 110 pts

20th 957 Matt Potter, Notts County SC - - 116 pts

21st 881 David Goudie, Grafham Water SC - - 124 pts

22nd 656 Alex Everest, Hayling Island SC - - 129 pts

23rd 904 Will Davies, Grafham Water SC - - 135 pts

24th 898 Tim Morgan, Paignton SC - - 137 pts

25th 933 Clifford Haslam, Great Yarmouth & Gorleston SC - - 148 pts

26th 853 Kacper Ciechorski, Portishead Y &SC - - 151 pts

27th 749 Lee Bratley, Carsington SC - - 180 pts

27th 702 Luke Lazell, Lyme Regis SC - - 180 pts

27th 999 Alexander Newton Southon, Lymington Town SC - - 180 pts

