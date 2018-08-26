RS Games - Final Results for RS 600 & Vareo Championships

The RS 600 and Vareo completed their Championships hosted at WPNSA
The RS 600 and Vareo classes completed their Championships hosted at WPNSA as part of the RS Games regatta that has run throughout August.
Winner of the RS600 National Championship was Richard Smith of the Wilsonian SC, who won five of the seven races to finish 13 points clear of Jamie Mawson of Notts County SC.
In third place was George Smith of Shoreham SC, with Clive Everest of Hayling Island SC missing out on a podium place by just two points.
In the RS Vareo Championship, winner was Luke Fisher of the Emberton Park SC who never dropped out of the top three throughout the series.
Fisher finished two points ahead of Nick Crickmore of Waveney & Oulton Broad SC.
In third place was Jon Nuttall of the Tenby SC.
RS Vareo National Championships 2018 - Final after 7 races
1st 407 Luke Fisher, Emberton Park SC - - 11 pts
2nd 151 Nick Crickmore, Waveney & Oulton Broad SC - -13 pts
3rd 547 Jon Nuttall, Tenby SC - - 20 pts
4th 247 Alan Bassett, Weirwood SC - - 21 pts
5th 660 Cheryl Wood, Pennine SC - - 27 pts
6th 443 Paul North, Milton Keynes SC - - 32 pts
7th 436 Mike Dicker, Dell Quay SC - - 41 pts
8th 416 Richard Robb, Llandegfedd SC - - 44 pts
RS 600 National Championships 2018 - Final after 7 races
1st 8 Richard Smith, Wilsonian SC - - 7 pts
2nd 810 Jamie Mawson, Notts County SC - - 20 pts
3rd 988 George Smith, Shoreham SC - - 22 pts
4th 969 Clive Everest, Hayling Island SC - - 24 pts
5th 918 Ian Montague, Stone SC - - 32 pts
6th 654 Ian Marshall, Oxford SC - - 36 pts
7th 951 Michael Iszatt, King George SC - - 40 pts
8th 676 Ian Jubb, SC TBA - - 40 pts
9th 900 Alex Piggott , Notts County SC - - 57 pts
10th 652 Liam Willis, Lymington Town SC - - 63 pts
11th 885 Simon Hibbert, Nottingham SC - - 65 pts
12th 670 Christopher Haslam, Hickling Broad SC - - 68 pts
13th 715 James Parker-Mowbray, Castle Cove SC/ASWC - - 80 pts
14th 782 Daniel Hollands, Hythe & Saltwood SC - - 82 pts
15th 657 Joseph Wellerd, Dartmouth YC - - 82 pts
16th 958 Chris Owens, Pembrokeshire YC - - 86 pts
17th 946 Ian Rhodes, Northampton SC - - 92 pts
18th 826 David Nunn, Lilliput SC - - 97 pts
19th 626 Ken Potts, Gunfleet SC - - 110 pts
20th 957 Matt Potter, Notts County SC - - 116 pts
21st 881 David Goudie, Grafham Water SC - - 124 pts
22nd 656 Alex Everest, Hayling Island SC - - 129 pts
23rd 904 Will Davies, Grafham Water SC - - 135 pts
24th 898 Tim Morgan, Paignton SC - - 137 pts
25th 933 Clifford Haslam, Great Yarmouth & Gorleston SC - - 148 pts
26th 853 Kacper Ciechorski, Portishead Y &SC - - 151 pts
27th 749 Lee Bratley, Carsington SC - - 180 pts
27th 702 Luke Lazell, Lyme Regis SC - - 180 pts
27th 999 Alexander Newton Southon, Lymington Town SC - - 180 pts
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here