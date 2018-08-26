RS500 World Championship - Final Day

Pim and Lisa van Vugt finished the RS500 World Championship with a flourish, a 1 - 2 keeping them ahead of Britain's Steve and Sarah Cockerill (4,1) to take the title with a seven point advantage.

Third place overall went to Nicolas and Thomas Honor of France (7,3), and in fourth were Tim and Heather Wilkins (3,4), fifth Mike Saul and Oliver Kent (2,7) and sixth Peter and James Curtis (15,6).

Steve and Sarah Cockerill are the 2018 UK National Champions.



Giulia Rossi and Adriana Campanella, (ITA) in 22nd place overall, took the 1st Lady Team prize.

Anneke Kikkert (NED, 18th overall) 1st lady helm, and Nico and Thomas Honor (FRA, 3rd) the 1st Family prize.

Russian team Vladislav Ivanovsky and Alexey Fareny (10th) and Americans Matthew & Rachel Goetting (12th) won the most travelled prizes.

While the Endeavour Prize of a brand new spinnaker (sponsored by Hyde's) was won by Florine and Enno de Haan (NED) in 39th place.

RS500 World Championship - Final after 13 races, 2 discards

1st NED 819 Pim van Vugt and Lisa van Vugt - - WSV H20 - - 17 pts

2nd GBR 1662 Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill - - Stokes Bay SC - - 24 pts

3rd FRA 109 Nicolas Honor and Thomas Honor - - La Grande Motte - - 37 pts

4th GBR 625 Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins - - Gurnard SC - - 43 pts

5th GBR 1040 Mike Saul and Oliver Kent - - Yorkshire Dales SC - - 58 pts

6th GBR 659 Peter Curtis and James Curtis - - Grafham Water SC - - 65 pts

7th ITA 1604 Iacopo Roncuzzi and Federico Roncuzzi - - CN Del Savio - - 69 pts

8th SWE 51 Martin Johansson and Axel Johansson - - SS Kaparen - - 69 pts

9th ITA 1032 Michele Oppizzi and Pietro Frazzica - - PerSport SSD - - 102 pts

10th RUS 1664 Vladislav Ivanovskiy and Alexey Fareny - - YC Sankt-Petersburg - - 105 pts

11th NED 1066 Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling - - WV Braassemermeer - - 120 pts

12th USA 1667 Matthew Goetting and Rachel Goetting - - Toms River YC - - 124 pts

13th GBR 508 Ian Mairs and Abi Campbell - - Bristol Corinthian YC - - 126 pts

14th SWE 821 Stephan Fassberg and Johanna Fassberg - - SS Kaparen - - 128 pts

15th NED 777 Maarten Berendschot and Wouter Stiphout - - Broach Delft - - 128 pts

16th NED 1038 Anneke Kikkert and Floris Stapel - - WV Braassemermeer - - 139 pts

17th GBR 1631 Ian Fryett and Ben Fryett - - Welsh Nomads - - 143 pts

18th NED 1003 Thomas Rot and Marloes Rot - - WVA Vinkeveen - - 145 pts

19th NED 894 Bruno Goris and Edith Kanters - - Roerkoning - - 146 pts

20th ITA 1617 Tommaso Marchesi and Isaia Del Rosso - - PerSport SSD - - 153 pts

21st GBR 561 Harry George and James George - - Lymington Town SC - - 154 pts

22nd ITA 892 Giulia Rossi and Adriana Campanella - - PerSport SSD - - 158 pts

23rd NED 67 Johan van Veen and Iris Prummel - - ALSZV De Blauwe Schuit - - 213 pts

24th NED 526 Samuel Deurloo and Oscar Deurloo - - ZV Oosterplas - - 229 pts

25th NED 1078 Mathijs Hoogvliet and Twan van der Sande - - Aquavitesse - - 240 pts

26th ITA 1642 Cecilia Rossi and Lorenzo Andreani - - PerSport SSD - - 252 pts

27th FRA 1093 Alexandre Emanuel and Caroline Andrevon - - Y.C.G.C - - 255 pts

28th NED 1076 Lukas van den Broek and Senne van Dijk - - GWV Elfhoeven - - 260 pts

29th ITA 1030 Asia Poni and Federica Grazioso - - CN Del Savio - - 262 pts

30th NED 994 Jochem Slikboer and Henk Duit - - ZDandO - - 263 pts

31st NED 890 Victor Oudsen and Viktor Haaksman - - ALSZV De Blauwe Schuit - - 264 pts

32nd GBR 709 Peter Matthews and Karen Matthews - - Lancing SC - - 281 pts

33rd FRA 1644 Francois Bergasse and Johannne Ulrich - - ACTV - - 284 pts

34th FRA 940 Olivier Thomas and Paco Thomas - - CV Lyon Meyzier - - 285 pts

35th NED 837 Fleur Leijs and Niek van der Kooy - - ALSZV De Blauwe Schuit - - 286 pts

36th NED 1023 Mark den Heijer and Francesco Maltoni - - WV Braassemermeer - - 310 pts

37th NED 973 Richard Rot and Marieke Rot-gijzel - - Aquavitesse - - 318 pts

38th ITA 1613 Niccolo Gori and Irene Baraldi - - CN Del Savio - - 320 pts

39th NED 1075 Florine de Haan and Enno de Haan - - GWV Elfhoeven - - 364 pts

40th NED 727 Katinka Vork and Evita Meerding - - G.W.V Elfhoeven - - 373 pts

41st SWE 749 Philip Beck and Ylva Beck - - SS Kaparen - - 378 pts

42nd NED 1035 Esther Hopmans and Jikke de Jong - - WV Braassemermeer - - 378 pts

43rd NED 718 Joke Krijgsman and Danielle Kortleve - - WSV NZ Nieuwkoop - - 387 pts

44th FRA 1563 Eric Gdalia and Perrine Gdalia - - CN de Wimereux - - 390 pts

45th BEL 935 Olivier Beyls and Steve Jolley - - MAW Brabo - - 394 pts

46th CZE 1015 Milos Buril and Adam Buril - - ALT RS CR - - 403 pts

47th GBR 1037 Peter Fussey and Jack Fussey - - Lancing SC - - 423 pts

48th NED 18 Sebastian Ruiz and Janne Kamp - - De Blauwe Schuit - - 426 pts

49th CZE 671 Jan Pour and Lukas Majchrak - - Orthodocks YC - - 471 pts

50th NED 1019 Marije Willemsen and Lonneke van Es - - WV Braassemermeer - - 481 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here