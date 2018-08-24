RS200 UK Nationals - Final Day Results

Stanley and Henderson of Itchenor SC finished top of the RS200 leaderboard with a ten point advantage over second placed Edd Whitehead and Emma Hivey of Parkstone YC.

Another Itchenor pair, Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage completing the podium.

In fourth were Jack Holden and Amelia Hewitson , with fifth Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe and sixth Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris.

RS200 - UK National Championship - Final Leading scores (115 entries)

1st 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson Itchenor SC - - 30 pts

2nd 1626 Edd Whitehead and Emma Hivey Parkstone YC - - 40 pts

3rd 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage Itchenor SC - - 58 pts

4th 91 Jack Holden and Amelia Hewitson HSC - - 65 pts

5th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth - - 69 pts

6th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris Waldringfield SC - - 92 pts

7th 154 Dan Vickers and Georgie Vickers Parkstone YC - - 97 pts

8th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC - - 104 pts

9th 1331 Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson Salcombe YC - - 108 pts

10th 1562 Sam Whaley and Sophie Dawson Parkstone YC - - 124 pts

11th 1436 Josh Flack and Paris Thomas Parkstone YC - - 126 pts

12th 1552 Owain Hughes and Poppy Husband Parkstone YC - - 126 pts

13th 1621 Morgan Peach and Katie Davies Royal Torbay YC - - 133 pts

14th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb SC TBS - - 134 pts

15th 1634 Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison Hayling Island SC - - 142 pts

16th 1633 Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC - - 149 pts

17th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie MearGrafham Water SC - - 158 pts

18th 1631 Martin Penty and Sam Waller Beaver SC - - 160 pts

19th 1568 Rhos Hawes and Izi Davies Itchenor SC - - 160 pts

20th 1348 Elliott Wells and Ben Todd Hayling Island SC - - 161 pts

21st 1675 Arran Holman and Kirstie Urwin Hollowell - - 162 pts

22nd 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Lymington Town SC - - 168 pts

23rd 1637 Oliver Groves and Esther Parkhurst Beaver SC - - 175 pts

24th 1362 Greg Hall and Honor Fell Itchenor SC - - 175 pts

25th 1667 Oliver Turner and Sam Mottershead Starcross YC - - 177 pts

26th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton Wessex SC - - 182 pts

27th 1662 Steve Wilson and Becky Wilson RS Sailing - - 198 pts

28th 920 Oliver Aldridge and Phoebe Connellan Wessex SC - - 200 pts

29th 880 James Hammett and Markus Rogers Hayling Island SC - - 222 pts

30th 1314 Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman Budworth SC/UPSPC - - 223 pts

