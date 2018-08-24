Talking Heads at the I-14 Worlds In Richmond, USA

Conversations with three of the leading crews at the 2018 I-14 Worlds just before the penultimate race day. Final day of racing is Friday 24 August.



Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry from Victoria, Australia



Neale Jones and Edward Fitzgerald of London, UK



Father and son team of Tom and Andy Partington, Hayling Island, UK

Int-14 World Championship 2018 - Penultimate day of racing report here

