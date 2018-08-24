Merlin Rocket Nationals - Final Day

The Merlin Rocket title goes to Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey who put on a masterclass of top flight sailing
A beautifully prepared boat, confident in their settings in all conditions combined with excellent race craft, have put them head and shoulders above a hugely talented fleet.
Second went to Roger Gilbert and James Stewart with third to Mike and Jane Calvert.
Going into the ninth and final race when the second discard came in, Birrell and Brearey had one hand on the trophy and needed to finish in the top 15 if their nearest rivals were to win.
For the final day Lyme Regis delivered absolutely epic conditions – clear blue skies and a F4-6 Westerly with great waves and screaming toe nail reaches.
Leaders at the top mark were Chris Jennings and Oli Wells who had rung the bell out left.
Of the leading contenders, Birrell and Brearey were in the leading group having kept a loose cover on Roger Gilbert and James Stewart. The Calverts were back in the pack.
Over the next two laps, as the wind built, Ben and Roz McGrane got into gear in the conditions they love and worked their way into the lead.
On the final beat, Sam and Megan Pascoe hit hard left to come right up to challenge for the lead, but the McGranes just hung on to take their first race win for six years.
Birrell and Brearey had sailed comfortably to finish in a safe sixth place, with Gilbert and Stewart safely tucked behind them in ninth and the Calverts back in 12th.
After discards Birrell and Brearey had a 15 point overall lead that reflected their five race wins from the nine races.
Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Final (60 entries)
1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey - - 13 pts
2nd 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart - - 28 pts
3rd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert - - 34 pts
4th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren - - 34 pts
5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane - - 37 pts
6th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe - - 44 pts
7th 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells - - 61 pts
8th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby - - 69 pts
9th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby - - 71 pts
10th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow - - 72 pts
11th 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis - - 82 pts
12th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray - - 83 pts
13th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson - - 86 pts
14th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker - - 90 pts
15th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford - - 94 pts
16th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts - - 100 pts
17th 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson - - 103 pts
18th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver - - 115 pts
19th 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes - - 116 pts
20th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Claire Mills - - 116 pts
21st 3743 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones - - 123 pts
22nd 3796 William Warren and Alice Rook - - 123 pts
23rd 3645 Steve Hall and James Ward - - 125 pts
24th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson - - 129 pts
25th 3766 Andy Dalby and Peter Horn - - 142 pts
26th 3711 Sam Thompson and Leanne Thompson - - 144 pts
27th 3703 Richard Whitworth and Jemima Scroggie - - 175 pts
28th 3670 Tim Parsons and Sarah Parsons - - 191 pts
29th 3740 Pat Blake and Jilly Blake - - 192 pts
30th 3787 Chris Martin and Samuel Bailey - - 198 pts
31st 3781 David Winder and Oliver Winder - - 199 pts
32nd 3683 Ben Jones and Helen Hilditch - - 199 pts
33rd 3539 Dan Alsop and Cameron Moss - - 202 pts
34th 3765 Richard Dee and Colin Anderson - - 206 pts
35th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjaszczuk - - 213 pts
36th 3690 Tim Harridge and Lucy Burn - - 215 pts
37th 3769 Graham Cranford-Smith and Stephen Penfold - - 224 pts
38th 3566 James Wells and Anna Aylwood - - 227 pts
39th 3784 Mark Barwell and Louise Johnson - - 227 pts
40th 3727 Mark Stockbridge and Neil Davies - - 232 pts
41st 3767 Ben Archer and Theo Harris - - 242 pts
42nd 3661 Graham Scroggie and Ben Scroggie - - 244 pts
43rd 3772 John Cooper and Phil Emery - - 249 pts
44th 3790 Colin Brockbank and Sue Brough - - 262 pts
45th 3720 Fraser Earle and Katie Frost - - 278 pts
46th 3732 John Cooper and Becci Wigley - - 283 pts
47th 3734 Phil Ashworth and Ali Ashworth - - 290 pts
48th 3779 David Lee and Sam Willis - - 291 pts
49th 3585 John Fildes and Charlotte Fildes - - 309 pts
50th 3713 Steve Harling and Eleanor Thomas - - 313 pts
51st 3668 Mark Smyth and Julie Cronshaw - - 314 pts
52nd 3794 Julian Harms and Timothy Harms - - 320 pts
53rd 3785 Robin Charles and Nick Medlicott - - 325 pts
54th 3620 Tom Procter and Henry Hutchison - - 336 pts
55th 3582 Tom Daniel and Tom Murphy - - 340 pts
56th 3751 Huw Reynolds and Phil Scott - - 341 pts
57th 3775 Simon Blake and Tom Pygall - - 353 pts
58th 3614 Geoff Kimber and Helen Kimber - - 360 pts
59th 3561 Joe Shaw and Sel Shah - - 374 pts
60th 3792 Alistair McDonald and Liz King - - 378 pts
61st 3449 Carl Whitehill and Sam Whitehill - - 386 pts
62nd 3800 Richard Bramley and Louise Carr - - 387 pts
63rd 3783 Miles James and Justine Mason - - 408 pts
