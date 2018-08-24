RS Games - Results for RS 500, 600 & Vareo Championships

RS500 World Championship - Leaders after Thursday (50 entries)

1st NED Pim van Vugt and Lisa van Vugt 1 3 -7 -6 2 3 1 1 1 - - 12 pts

2nd FRA Nicolas Honor and Thomas Honor -13 -7 5 1 4 2 4 2 3 - - 21 pts

3rd GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 4 -5 4 -7 1 5 3 3 2 - - 22 pts

4th GBR Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins 3 1 11 SCP 3 1 -33 6 7 - - 32 pts

5th SWE Martin Johansson and Axel Johansson 2 -12 12 5 6 8 5 -14 6 - - 44 pts

6th ITA Iacopo Roncuzzi and Federico Roncuzzi 7 -15 1 3 9 9 6 BFD 10 - - 45 pts

7th GBR Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 18 10 2 DSQ 5 4 9 4 -24 - - 52 pts

8th GBR Peter Curtis and James Curtis 6 -19 8 9 -23 11 8 8 4 - - 54 pts

9th ITA Michele Oppizzi and Pietro Frazzica 5 9 3 10 -13 UFD 7 13 11 - - 58 pts

10th RUS Vladislav Ivanovskiy and Alexey FarenyGBR 12 13 -14 4 14 7 2 BFD 13 - - 65 pts

Full RS500 results available here

RS600 National Championship - Leaders after Thursday (29 entries)

1st 8 Richard Smith Wilsonian SC 1 1 1 - - 3 pts

2nd 969 Clive Everest Hayling Island SC 6 2 2 - - 10 pts

3rd 988 George Smith Shoreham SC 2 3 5 - - 10 pts

4th 810 Jamie Mawson Notts County SC 3 4 4 - - 11 pts

5th 676 Ian Jubb SC TRA 4 5 3 - - 12 pts

6th 654 Ian Marshall Oxford SC 5 9 6 - - 20 pts

7th 918 Ian Montague Stone SC 10 6 7 - - 23 pts

8th 885 Simon Hibbert Nottingham SC 13 7 8 - - 28 pts

9th 951 Michael Iszatt King George SC 8 13 9 - - 30 pts

10th 881 David Goudie Grafham Water SC 9 10 15 - - 34 pts

Full RS600 results available here

RS Vareo National Championship - Results after Thursday

1st 407 Luke Fisher, Emberton Park SC 2 1 1 - - 4 pts

2nd 660 Cheryl Wood, Pennine SC 5 2 3 - - 10 pts

3rd 247 Alan Bassett, Weirwood SC 4 4 2 - - 10 pts

4th 151 Nick Crickmore, Waveney & Oulton Broad SC 1 3 RET - - 13 pts

5th 436 Mike Dicker, Dell Quay SC 6 DNC 4 - - 19 pts

6th 547 Jon Nuttall, Tenby SC 3 RET DNC - - 21 pts

7th 416 Richard Robb, Llandegfedd SC 7 RET DNC - - 25 pts

8th 443 Paul North, Milton Keynes SC 8 RET RET - - 26 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here