Int-14 World Championship - Aussie win but nothing settled

Britain's Andy and Tom Partington take back the overall lead after the penultimate race, but nothing is settled.

The German pair, Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich and another British pair, Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald are tied on 18 points just six points off the leader, and both with better discards.

Any slip by the Partingtons in the final race on Friday would open the title to these two chasing crews or even to one the two top placed Aussie crews: Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry or David Hayter and Trent Neighbour.

After a general recall, the sixth race started with the Australian's Mark Krstic and James Lanati starting with the main contenders at the pin end, but boxed in and they took the risky decision of clear air and tacked off to go right.

It paid off with them rounding the windward mark in first place followed by Dan Holman and Alex Knight, then Borkenstein and Dietrich and Andy FitzGerald and Rich Dobson.

The Partingtons rounded behind Hayter and Neighbour, but quickly began to take places offwind.

At the finish Krstic and Lanati took their first race win, ahead of Borkenstein and Dietrich with Andy and Tom Partington snatching third, and importantly with their maiin title rivals Jones and FitzGerald behind them in fourth place.

In Friday's final race the Partingtons need at least a sixth place to take the tiltle if either of their two main rivals win the race.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 6 races (61 entries)

1st GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington - - 1 1 [25] 6 1 3 - - 12 pts

2nd GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich - - 3 9 3 1 [18] 2 - - 18T pts

3rd GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald - - 2 5 [9] 4 3 4 - - 18T pts

4th AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry - - 5 6 2 3 7 [10] - - 23 pts

5th AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour - - 9 [13] 1 5 5 5 - - 25 pts

6th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati - - 8 2 [12] 9 RDG 1 - - 27.8 pts

7th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight - - 4 DNF 13 2 2 7 - - 28 pts

8th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait - - 6 10 [17] 7 4 6 - - 33 pts

9th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGErald and Rich Dobson - - 7 8 4 [39] 9 8 - - 36 pts

10th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt - - [16] 11 11 8 6 9 - - 45 pts

11th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer - - 12 4 8 12 11 [18] - - 47 pts

12th AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan - - DNF 3 5 16 14 11 - - 49 pts

13th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett - - 10 [16] 15 10 8 15 - - 58 pts

14th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig - - 19 12 6 14 [21] 13 - - 64 pts

15th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington - - 13 7 [22] 13 15 17 - - 65T pts

16th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman - - 11 17 [30] 15 10 12 - - 65T pts

17th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald - - 15 18 7 18 17 [20] - - 75 pts

18th AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson - - 14 DNF10 11 19 24 - - 78 pts

19th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan - - 17 DNF 20 17 16 14 - - 84 pts

20th CAN 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers - - 20 21 23 [24] 12 19 - - 95 pts

