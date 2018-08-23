Merlin Rockets put some fizz in Day 5

The sponsor for this race is Winder Boats who generously pay for the Fizz. Many thanks to Dave, Sarah and Winder team who give the class such great service.

Out on the water, the wind was a nice F3 SW under blue skies.

Finally the fleet were away with those at the pin able to tack and cross and head out into good pressure on the right.

For most of the beat it looked like the right corner would pay, but a big lefty at the top allowed Nick Craig and Toby Lewis to just scrape round ahead of Chirstian Birrell and Sam Brearey.

Those that gybed on the spacer mark prospered with new pressure coming in from the left side of the run. Birrell and Brearey were able to hook into this first to extend away from Craig and Lewis

After a good 90 minute race and with the wind starting to get quite sporty on the final lap, the course was shortened at the top of the fourth beat, giving a welcome short fetch back to the shore.

Birrell and Brearey secured their fifth (yes five!) win of the week, ahead of Craig and Lewis, followed by Andy Davis and Alex Warren . . .

Merlin Rocket Nationals - R7 Ranelagh Trophy the Fizz 21

1st 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey

2nd 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis

3rd 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren

4th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe

5th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane

6th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford

7th 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart

8th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby

9th 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells

10th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray

11th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby

12th 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert

13th 3796 William Warren and Alice Rook

14th 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes

15th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver

16th 3777 Simon Potts and Ally Potts

17th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker

18th 3745 Paul Dean and Szymon Matyjaszczuk

19th 3711 Sam Thompson and Leanne Thompson

20th 3743 Matt Biggs and Beka Jones

21st 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow

This means that the final race decider on Friday still has three potential outcomes with Roger Gilbert and James Stewart, along with Mike and Jane Calvert able to take the title if Birrell and Brearey have a mare.

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 5 leaders (60 entries)

1st Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 1 2 BFD 1 1 18 - - 25 pts

2nd Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 -11 3 3 4 7 5 - - 28 pts

3rd Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -12 9 2 1 4 5 12 1 - - 34 pts

4th Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 -26 13 1 13 3 4 - - 44 pts

5th Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 9 9 7 -26 5 3 - - 45 pts

6th Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 10 -26 8 12 4 6 - - 54 pts

7th Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 8 7 BFD 16 9 15 - - 64 pts

8th Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby 15 -23 3 14 11 10 8 10 - - 71 pts

9th Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 19 -21 2 7 11 13 - - 73 pts

10th Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 4 22 5 BFD 21 7 - - 77 pts

Full Overall Results here

