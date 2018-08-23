RS400 European & National Championship - Final Results

Stewart and Sarah Robertson of the Royal Forth YC are the 2018 RS400 European and National Champions.
The Robertsons finished six points clear of second placed Francisco and Teresa Lobato of the Chipstead SC, who were tied on points with Ireland's third placed Alex Barry and Richard Leonard of Monkstown Bay SC.
Winners of the Silver fleet were Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield who finished with a hat-trick of race wins ahead of Adrian and Tracy Neal, with in third Stephen and Rob Janering.
RS400 European & National Championship - Final Leaders (74 entries)
1st GBR Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 25 pts
2nd GBR Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato Chipstead SC 31 pts
3rd IRL Alex Barry and Richard Leonard Monkstown Bay SC 31 pts
4th GBR Dave Exley and Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 37 pts
5th GBR James Downer and Jono Price/Jack Holden Gurnard SC 38 pts
6th GBR Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 38 pts
7th GBR Sam Knight and John Knight Bartley SC 40 pts
8th GBR Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken Queen Mary SC 42 pts
9th GBR Ian Walker and James Stagg Warsash SC 42 pts
10th GBR Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 47 pts
11th GBR Adam Whitehouse and Richard Ashley Wilsonian SC 50 pts
12th GBR Mark Oakey and Dan Martin Queen Mary SC 55 pts
13th GBR Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld / Jon Willars Welton SC 59 pts
14th GBR Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock Warsash SC 61 pts
15th GBR Paul Oakey and Jamie Piddock Portchester SC 91 pts
16th GBR Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson Lochaber YC 93 pts
17th GBR Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens Lee-on-Solent SC 94 pts
18th GBR George Bridge and Ben Hazeldine Frensham Pond SC 97 pts
19th GBR Paul Ridgway and Andy Dawson Leigh & Lowton SC 106 pts
20th GBR Caroline Whitehouse and Tony Cliff Bartley SC 108 pts
21st GBR Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC 109 pts
22nd GBR Iain Horlock and Charlotte Horlock Exe SC 111 pts
23rd GBR Jonathan Moss and Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 117 pts
24th GBR Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison Port Dinorwic SC 118 pts
25th GBR Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore Notts County SC 127 pts
26th GBR Bruce Mills and Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 134 pts
27th GBR Simon Coleridge and Marcus Coleridge Rock SC 143 pts
28th GBR Sam Neale and Andrew Johnson Grafham Water SC 154 pts
29th GBR David Stockton and Sophie Stockton Wimbleball SC 156 pts
30th GBR Harry Wilkes and Jake Stow Parkstone YC 157 pts
31st GBR Rob Jones and Jules Coles Warsash SC 159 pts
32nd GBR Andrew Wilcox and Hannah Wilcox Grafham Water SC 165 pts
33rd IRL Robert O'Sullivan and Phil McGlade Mounts Bay SC 166 pts
34th GBR Richard Bolton and Martin Booth Strangford Lough 173 pts
35th GBR Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan Queen Mary SC 175 pts
36th GBR Rich Sheridan and Duncan Jamieson Wilsonian SC 183 pts
37th GBR John Cooper and Matthew Wright Burghfield SC 188 pts
Full results available here
