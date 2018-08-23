RS400 European & National Championship - Final Results

The Robertsons finished six points clear of second placed Francisco and Teresa Lobato of the Chipstead SC, who were tied on points with Ireland's third placed Alex Barry and Richard Leonard of Monkstown Bay SC.

Winners of the Silver fleet were Kevin Podger and Heather Chipperfield who finished with a hat-trick of race wins ahead of Adrian and Tracy Neal, with in third Stephen and Rob Janering.

RS400 European & National Championship - Final Leaders (74 entries)

1st GBR Stewart Robertson and Sarah Robertson Royal Forth YC 25 pts

2nd GBR Francisco Lobato and Teresa Lobato Chipstead SC 31 pts

3rd IRL Alex Barry and Richard Leonard Monkstown Bay SC 31 pts

4th GBR Dave Exley and Mark Lunn Leigh & Lowton SC 37 pts

5th GBR James Downer and Jono Price/Jack Holden Gurnard SC 38 pts

6th GBR Jon Heissig and Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 38 pts

7th GBR Sam Knight and John Knight Bartley SC 40 pts

8th GBR Howard Farbrother and Louise Hosken Queen Mary SC 42 pts

9th GBR Ian Walker and James Stagg Warsash SC 42 pts

10th GBR Sean Cleary and Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 47 pts

11th GBR Adam Whitehouse and Richard Ashley Wilsonian SC 50 pts

12th GBR Mark Oakey and Dan Martin Queen Mary SC 55 pts

13th GBR Ben Williamson and Richard Brameld / Jon Willars Welton SC 59 pts

14th GBR Robin Kirby and Alex Horlock Warsash SC 61 pts

15th GBR Paul Oakey and Jamie Piddock Portchester SC 91 pts

16th GBR Jon Gay and Amanda Henderson Lochaber YC 93 pts

17th GBR Neil Bevington and Alan Skeens Lee-on-Solent SC 94 pts

18th GBR George Bridge and Ben Hazeldine Frensham Pond SC 97 pts

19th GBR Paul Ridgway and Andy Dawson Leigh & Lowton SC 106 pts

20th GBR Caroline Whitehouse and Tony Cliff Bartley SC 108 pts

21st GBR Jacob Ainsworth and Kayleigh Roberts South Shields SC 109 pts

22nd GBR Iain Horlock and Charlotte Horlock Exe SC 111 pts

23rd GBR Jonathan Moss and Alastair Moppett Bough Beech SC 117 pts

24th GBR Thomas Broatch and Ancel Davison Port Dinorwic SC 118 pts

25th GBR Ross Ryan and Oliver Ryan-Moore Notts County SC 127 pts

26th GBR Bruce Mills and Andrea Jarman Warsash SC 134 pts

27th GBR Simon Coleridge and Marcus Coleridge Rock SC 143 pts

28th GBR Sam Neale and Andrew Johnson Grafham Water SC 154 pts

29th GBR David Stockton and Sophie Stockton Wimbleball SC 156 pts

30th GBR Harry Wilkes and Jake Stow Parkstone YC 157 pts

31st GBR Rob Jones and Jules Coles Warsash SC 159 pts

32nd GBR Andrew Wilcox and Hannah Wilcox Grafham Water SC 165 pts

33rd IRL Robert O'Sullivan and Phil McGlade Mounts Bay SC 166 pts

34th GBR Richard Bolton and Martin Booth Strangford Lough 173 pts

35th GBR Matt Sheahan and Ellie Sheahan Queen Mary SC 175 pts

36th GBR Rich Sheridan and Duncan Jamieson Wilsonian SC 183 pts

37th GBR John Cooper and Matthew Wright Burghfield SC 188 pts

