RS200 UK National Championship - Leaders suffer on Day 3

After two races Wednesday, Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson of Itchenor SC keep their lead, now reduced to two points ahead of Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage, also of Itchenor.

Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke had the best day of the leading bunch, a 2 and 7 bringing them onto the podium in third place overall.

But the focus of the day was further down the leaderboard as first Oliver Turner and Sam Mottershead took a race win and followed it with a second place in race 6. Their first single figure results this week.

Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton were another team posting a single figure finish, third in race 5, but crashing back to 25th in race 6 and 23rd overall.

And then Tom and Lucy Hewitson, recovered from a 58 in the first race to win race 6, but finshed the day two places worse in 22nd overall.

RS200 - UK National Championship - Leaders after 6 races (115 entries)

1st 1642 Maria Stanley and Rob Henderson Itchenor SC 2 2 7 1 6 -16 - - 18 pts

2nd 629 Arthur Henderson and Sophie Heritage Itchenor SC 4 4 2 6 -35 4 - - 20 pts

3rd 1626 Edd Whitehead and Emma Clarke Parkstone YC 1 3 19 -23 2 7 - - 32 pts

4th 1682 Andrew Brown and Alex Sutcliffe Tynemouth SC 6 1 9 12 11 -13 - - 39 pts

5th 91 Jack Holden and Amelia Hewitson HSC/Itchenor 3 -26 17 8 10 3 - - 41 pts

6th 1570 Robbie King and Jamie Webb SC TBC 13 11 5 5 -56 12 - - 46 pts

7th 1447 Stephen Videlo and Maddie Harris Waldringfield SC 9 5 10 13 -41 18 - - 55 pts

8th 1362 Greg Hall and Honor Fell Itchenor SC 8 13 29 4 9 -43 - - 63 pts

9th 1562 Sam Whaley and Sophie Dawson Corinthian Otters DNF 14 6 27 21 11 - - 79 pts

10th 1621 Morgan Peach and Katie Davies Royal Torbay YC -29 18 23 10 7 21 - - 79 pts

11th 154 Dan Vickers and Georgie Vickers Parkstone YC 7 22 -62 15 22 17 - - 83 pts

12th 1568 Rhos Hawes and Izi Davies Itchenor SC -33 24 14 19 16 10 - - 83 pts

13th 1631 Martin Penty and Sam Waller Beaver SC 5 23 30 3 -42 23 - - 84 pts

14th 1331 Tom Ballantine and Maddy Anderson Salcombe YC 17 7 3 44 15 -56 - - 86 pts

15th 1659 David Jessop and Sophie Mear Grafham Water SC -42 21 8 2 26 30 - - 87 pts

16th 452 Crispin Beaumont and Freya Darnton Wessex SC 44 6 1 OCS 23 14 - - 88 pts

17th 1391 Tom Darling and Charlie Darling Hayling Island SC 10 9 12 -40 25 35 - - 91 pts

18th 1348 Elliott Wells and Ben Todd Hayling Island SC 11 19 22 39 -50 8 - - 99 pts

19th 1667 Oliver Turner and Sam Mottershead Starcross YC -55 49 33 16 1 2 - - 101 pts

20th 1436 Josh Flack and Paris Thomas Parkstone YC 15 8 -44 7 40 38 - - 108 pts

21st 1552 Owain Hughes and Poppy Husband Parkstone YC 14 57 -66 25 5 9 - - 110 pts

22nd 1633 Tom Hewitson and Lucy Hewitson Hayling Island SC 18 10 28 55 -58 1 - - 112 pts

23rd 1445 Pete Vincent and Victoria Upton Bristol Corinthain YC 20 32 -64 35 3 25 - - 115 pts

24th 1673 Harry Chatterton and Faye Chatterton Waldringfield SC -72 50 18 26 4 24 - - 122 pts

25th 1337 Scott Wallis and Emma Baker Lymington Town SC 19 17 -47 20 45 27 - - 128 pts

26th 1314 Nick Devereux and Sarah Jarman Budworth SC/UPSPC 36 37 15 11 36 -41 - - 135 pts

27th 1365 Jamie Harris and Bettine Harris Bristol Corinthain YC -77 27 40 36 12 20 - - 135 pts

28th 1179 Archie Penn and Rob Giardelli Waldringfield SC 21 36 13 24 -61 42 - - 136 pts

29th 985 Chay Taylor and Niamh Davies Burnham SC -63 28 59 9 30 22 - - 148 pts

30th 1634 Cam Stewart and Tom Harrison Hayling Island SC DSQ 20 4 28 78 36 - - 166 pts

