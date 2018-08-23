Int-14 World Championship - 3rd Partington win

At the end of the fifth day of racing Britain's Neale Jones and Ed FitzGerald are tied for the lead with Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry of Australia.

Ten points back David Hayter and Trent Neighbour of Australia have a one point lead ahead of the British father and son duo, Andy and Tom Partington.

Overnight leaders Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich of Germany are now in fifth place, tied on 34 points with the Partingtons.

Race 5 was sailed in a lighter breeze than the previous races, favouring the lighter crews.

After a postponement ten seconds before the start of Race 5, which would have been a general recall, the fleet turned around for the restart.

Left or right or up the middle? Most of the fleet hit the left and a few intrepid skiffs went right - left won with plenty hitting the port lay line.

Dan Holman and Alex Knight (GBR 1556) came in hot and tacked just in front of the Partingtons, but their lead didn't last long as 'Penguin Dance' quick stepped over the top of them down the first run.

Tight covering by the Partingtons, allowed the British team to haul in another win - their third in five races.

Holman and Knight took second, with Jones and FitzGerald third, and Doug Pattison and Mark Tait (GBR 1561) in fourth.

The Aussie pair David Hayter and Trent Neighbour were fifth and Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt of the USA sixth.

This leaves the Partingtons fourth overall before the discard comes into play after the next race, so there is still all to play for with two races remaing and the breeze forecast to return.

International 14 World Championship - Leaders after 5 races (61 entries)

1st GBR 1553 Neale Jones and Edward FitzGerald - - 2 5 9 4 3 - - 23T pts

2nd AUS 663 Lindsay Irwin and Andrew Perry - - 5 6 2 3 7 - - 23T pts

3rd AUS 677 David Hayter and Trent Neighbour - - 9 13 1 5 5 - - 33 pts

4th GBR 1559 Andy Partington and Tom Partington - - 1 1 25 6 1 - - 34T pts

5th GER 28 Georg Borkenstein and Eike Dietrich - - 3 9 3 1 18 - - 34T pts

6th AUS 656 Mark Krstic and James Lanati - - 8 2 12 9 7.8 - - 38.8 pts

7th GBR 1561 Douglas Pattison and Mark Tait - - 6 10 17 7 4 - - 44 pts

8th AUS 672 Dave Alexander and Matt Balmer - - 12 4 8 12 11 - - 47 pts

9th USA 1162 Mikey Radziejowski and Evan Sjostedt - - 16 11 11 8 6 - - 52 pts

10th GBR 1544 Andy Shaw and Rob Struckett - - 10 16 15 10 8 - - 59 pts

11th GBR 1530 Andy FitzGErald and Rich Dobson - - 7 8 4 39 9 - - 67 pts

12th GBR 1546 Charles Duchesne and Adam Ovington - - 13 7 22 13 15 - - 70 pts

13th AUS 659 Stuart Sloss and Eike Ehrig - - 19 12 6 14 21 - - 72 pts

14th USA 1168 Paul Galvez and Cameron McDonald - - 15 18 7 18 17 - - 75 pts

15th GBR 1556 Daniel Holman and Alex Knight - - 4 DNF 13 2 2 - - 83T pts

16th GBR 1517 George Yeoman and Jack Yeoman - - 11 17 30 15 10 - - 83T pts

17th AUS 657 Roger Blasse and Andrew Gilligan - - DNF 3 5 16 14 - - 100T pts

18th Can 622 Dan Cunningham and Ian Struthers - - 20 21 23 24 12 - - 100T pts

19th GBR 1555 Martin Jones and Adam Lees - - 30 24 14 20 13 - - 101 pts

20th AUS 665 Stewart Vickery and James Patterson - - 18 19 31 21 23 - - 112 pts

21st AUS 637 Graeme Everett and Andrew Wilson - - 14 DNF 10 11 19 - - 116 pts

22nd CAN 601 Peter Hayward and Birdman Koechli - - 27 15 29 28 30 - - 129T pts

23rd USA 1186 Kirk Twardowski and Matt Skafel - - 25 20 18 29 37 - - 129T pts

24th AUS 676 Anthony Anderson and Dan Vaughan - - 17 DNF 20 17 16 - - 132 pts

25th CAN 621 Lauren Laventure and Jason Lemieux - - 21 14 26 22 DSQ - - 145T pts

26th USA 1195 chad freitas and Philipp Berner - - 32 23 37 26 27 - - 145T pts

27th USA 1203 Terence Gleeson and JP Barnes - - 28 DNF 19 23 24 - - 156 pts

28th USA 1200 Brad Ruetenik and Greg Dixon - - 24 26 24 27 OCS - - 163 pts

29th CAN 596 Eric Tulk and Evan Young - - 31 30 38 32 34 - - 165 pts

30th GER 24/1509 David Schafft and Moritz Wiskemann - - 34 DNF 16 25 29 - - 166 pts



