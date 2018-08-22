RS500 World Championships - Day 2 in Weymouth

After six races and with the discard already in play, the Dutch pair Pim and Lisa van Vugt have a four point lead after day 2.

Britain's Tim and Heather Wilkins are second, with Nicolas and Thomas Honor of France in third place, tied on points with Steve and Sarah Cockerill.

Iacopo and Federico Roncuzzi of Italy in fifth place also complete the race winners, with the first five all taking at least one race win.

The RS500 together with the RS600 and RS Vereo are the final RS classes to join the RS Games at WPSNA.

The RS200 complete their European/UK Nationals on Friday and the others will finish their championships Saturday.

RS500 World Chapionships - Leaders after Day 2 (63 entries)

1st NED Pim van Vugt and Lisa van Vugt 1 3 -7 6 2 3 - - 15 pts

2nd GBR Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins 3 1 11 SCP 3 1 - - 19 pts

3rd FRA Nicolas Honor and Thomas Honor -13 7 5 1 4 2 - - 19 pts

4th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 4 5 4 -7 1 5 - - 19 pts

5th ITA Iacopo Roncuzzi and Federico Roncuzzi 7 -15 1 3 9 9 - - 29 pts

6th SWE Martin Johansson and Axel Johansson 2 -12 12 5 6 8 - - 33 pts

7th GBR Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 18 10 2 DSQ 5 4 - - 39 pts

8th ITA Michele Oppizzi and Pietro Frazzica 5 9 3 10 13 UFD - - 40 pts

9th RUS Vladislav Ivanovskiy and Alexey Fareny 12 13 -14 4 14 7 - - 50 pts

10th GBR Peter Curtis and James Curtis 6 19 8 9 -23 11 - - 53 pts

11th SWE Stephan Fassberg and Johanna Fassberg -21 4 6 11 20 13 - - 54 pts

12th GBR Harry George and James George 9 8 15 13 -17 12 - - 57 pts

13th NED Anneke Kikkert and Floris Stapel -19 2 13 18 10 17 - - 60 pts

14th NED Bruno Goris and Edith Kanters 11 22 -23 8 8 16 - - 65 pts

15th GBR Ian Fryett and Ben Fryett 8 14 -24 15 21 10 - - 68 pts

16th NED Maarten Berendschot and Wouter Stiphout 17 -20 16 12 18 6 - - 69 pts

17th NED Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling 15 11 -25 17 11 18 - - 72 pts

18th USA Matthew Goetting and Rachel Goetting TAL 6 9 14 -31 19 - - 75 pts

19th ITA Giulia Rossi and Adriana Campanella 16 17 -27 21 7 14 - - 75 pts

20th GBR Ian Mairs and Abi Campbell 10 16 18 16 19 -20 - - 79 pts

