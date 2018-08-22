RS500 World Championships - Day 2 in Weymouth

RS500 join the RS Games for their World Championships at Weymouth
After six races and with the discard already in play, the Dutch pair Pim and Lisa van Vugt have a four point lead after day 2.
Britain's Tim and Heather Wilkins are second, with Nicolas and Thomas Honor of France in third place, tied on points with Steve and Sarah Cockerill.
Iacopo and Federico Roncuzzi of Italy in fifth place also complete the race winners, with the first five all taking at least one race win.
The RS500 together with the RS600 and RS Vereo are the final RS classes to join the RS Games at WPSNA.
The RS200 complete their European/UK Nationals on Friday and the others will finish their championships Saturday.
RS500 World Chapionships - Leaders after Day 2 (63 entries)
1st NED Pim van Vugt and Lisa van Vugt 1 3 -7 6 2 3 - - 15 pts
2nd GBR Tim Wilkins and Heather Wilkins 3 1 11 SCP 3 1 - - 19 pts
3rd FRA Nicolas Honor and Thomas Honor -13 7 5 1 4 2 - - 19 pts
4th GBR Stephen Cockerill and Sarah Cockerill 4 5 4 -7 1 5 - - 19 pts
5th ITA Iacopo Roncuzzi and Federico Roncuzzi 7 -15 1 3 9 9 - - 29 pts
6th SWE Martin Johansson and Axel Johansson 2 -12 12 5 6 8 - - 33 pts
7th GBR Mike Saul and Oliver Kent 18 10 2 DSQ 5 4 - - 39 pts
8th ITA Michele Oppizzi and Pietro Frazzica 5 9 3 10 13 UFD - - 40 pts
9th RUS Vladislav Ivanovskiy and Alexey Fareny 12 13 -14 4 14 7 - - 50 pts
10th GBR Peter Curtis and James Curtis 6 19 8 9 -23 11 - - 53 pts
11th SWE Stephan Fassberg and Johanna Fassberg -21 4 6 11 20 13 - - 54 pts
12th GBR Harry George and James George 9 8 15 13 -17 12 - - 57 pts
13th NED Anneke Kikkert and Floris Stapel -19 2 13 18 10 17 - - 60 pts
14th NED Bruno Goris and Edith Kanters 11 22 -23 8 8 16 - - 65 pts
15th GBR Ian Fryett and Ben Fryett 8 14 -24 15 21 10 - - 68 pts
16th NED Maarten Berendschot and Wouter Stiphout 17 -20 16 12 18 6 - - 69 pts
17th NED Michiel Geerling and Hilde Geerling 15 11 -25 17 11 18 - - 72 pts
18th USA Matthew Goetting and Rachel Goetting TAL 6 9 14 -31 19 - - 75 pts
19th ITA Giulia Rossi and Adriana Campanella 16 17 -27 21 7 14 - - 75 pts
20th GBR Ian Mairs and Abi Campbell 10 16 18 16 19 -20 - - 79 pts
Full results here
Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here
Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here