Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey looked set to extend their overnight lead after winning the first race of day 4, but an 18th place finish in the second, with a BFD already their discard, meant they had to count the result and drop to third overall.

New leaders are Roger Gilbert and James Stewart (4,5) whose steady scoring took them to the top and one point advantage on Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert (5,1).

Thursday will see the longer distance Ranelagh Trophy race with a forecast of moderate offshore (shifty) winds. It is still all to play for!

Aspire Merlin Rocket Championship - Day 4 leaders (60 entries)

1st 3722 Roger Gilbert and James Stewart 2 4 -11 3 3 4 5 - - 21 pts

2nd 3691 Mike Calvert and Jane Calvert -12 9 2 1 4 5 1 - - 22 pts

3rd 3788 Christian Birrell and Sam Brearey 1 1 1 2 BFD 1 18 - - 24 pts

4th 3739 Ben McGrane and Roz McGrane 4 8 9 9 7 -26 3 - - 40 pts

5th 3684 Andy Davis and Alex Warren 5 5 -26 13 1 13 4 - - 41 pts

6th 3759 Sam Pascoe and Megan Pascoe 7 7 10 -26 8 12 6 - - 50 pts

7th 3658 Chris Jennings and Oli Wells 6 3 8 7 BFD 16 15 - - 55 pts

8th 3774 Jon Turner and Richard Parslow 8 10 4 22 5 BFD 7 - - 56 pts

9th 3778 Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby 19 2 19 -21 2 7 13 - - 62 pts

10th 3795 Alex Jackson and Pippa Kilsby 15 -23 3 14 11 10 10 - - 63 pts

11th 3673 Caroline Croft and Matt Lullham-Robinson 11 -30 7 6 9 8 23 - - 64 pts

12th 3736 Roger Phillips and Will Crocker 17 15 5 11 18 -21 9 - - 75 pts

13th 3726 Will Henderson and Mary Henderson 23 21 16 5 12 2 -24 - - 79 pts

14th 3791 Jon Gorringe and Peter Gray 9 6 15 25 20 BFD 16 - - 91 pts

15th 3756 Sophie Mackley and Claire Mills 22 13 12 10 -23 17 19 - - 93 pts

16th 3768 Ben Palmer and Konrad Weaver 20 -35 25 20 16 11 8 - - 100 pts

17th 3764 Tim Fells and Frances Gifford 14 12 23 12 BFD 25 17 - - 103 pts

18th 3776 Nick Craig and Toby Lewis 3 14 28 16 BFD 35 11 - - 107 pts

19th 3786 David Wade and Rachel Rhodes 26 11 13 -40 6 33 20 - - 109 pts

20th 3746 Dan Willett and Pete Nicholson -28 20 20 19 17 22 12 - - 110 pts

